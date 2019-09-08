Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Clyde Anderson Tate, 45, of Highland Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest July 15 for failure to appear in court. He was given a $100 secured bond and an Aug. 27 court date.

• Stuart Edmund Watson, 52, of Vanhoy Way, Pilot Mountain, was arrested July 15 on a charge of assault on a female. He was given a $2,500 unsecured bond and an Aug. 9 court date.

• Christopher Lewis Willard, 38, of Collinstown Road, Westfield, was served an order for arrest at the courthouse July 15, charging him with communicating threats, warrant dated July 12, and violating a restraining order. He was given a $1,000 unsecured bond and an Aug. 14 court date.

Kenneth Leo Cave, 60, of Chesterfield Lane, Dobson, was served a warrant July 16 for Johnston County, dated Dec. 11, charging him with swindling/obtaining property by false pretense. He was given a $2,000 secured bond and a court date two days later in Smithfield.

Michael Kevin Snow, 45, of Maple Hollow Road, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons July 11 charging him with larceny, dated July 3. He was given an Aug. 7 court date.

Rebecca Marie Noah, 28, of Granite Street, Mount Airy, was served criminal summonses July 17 charging her with assault and communicating threats, both dated July 14. She was given an Aug. 30 court date.

Daniel Lee Stanley, 24, of Siloam Road, Ararat, was served an order for arrest July 17 for failure to appear in Martin County court June 3. He was given a $1,500 secured bond and an Aug. 12 court date in Williamston.

Danny Lee Hawks, 55, of Parrish Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest July 18 for failure to appear in court March 19. He was given a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 19 court date.

Billy Carlton Lowe, 55, of Pine Street, Lowgap, was served an order for arrest July 18 for failure to appear in Forsyth County court July 6 on two misdemeanor counts. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and an Aug. 26 court date in Winston-Salem.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Sheriff-Badge-RGB-3.jpg

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.