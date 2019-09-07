Local Alzheimer’s walk largest ever

Tom Joyce | The News A portion of participants at Saturday's Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Mount Airy crosses a bridge along the Ararat River Greenway near N.C. 103. - Tom Joyce | The News Some in the crowd hold up purple flowers signifying that they have lost loved ones to the disease. - Tom Joyce | The News This unidentified man wears a T-shirt stating the ultimate goal of activities such as Saturday's walk. - Tom Joyce | The News Mercer Meadows, left, a freshman at Mount Airy High School who was volunteering at the event, gives out artificial flowers of different colors to participants denoting various aspects of the disease. - - Tom Joyce | The News Linda Atkins of Mount Airy looks at a memory wall honoring victims of Alzheimer's disease, who have included her mother and two aunts. - - Tom Joyce | The News Team Phill is one of numerous groups on hand which came together to support individual loved ones stricken. - -

A highly successful Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday in Mount Airy was fueled by a large team effort composed of many smaller ones — boasting catchy names such as Memories of Mae, The A Team, Becky’s Bunch and more.

While such nicknames might normally be associated with sports or trivia teams, those involved with Saturday’s walk at Riverside Park instead referred to victims of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias in lots of cases.

In some, those folks have passed on or otherwise were physically unable to attend the event, but family members and friends of all ages kept their spirit alive by showing up in healthy numbers — more than 400 altogether.

And just as important, they helped raised about $70,000 to aid research efforts that one day could make such teams no longer needed.

All this added up to a record year overall for the local Walk to End Alzheimer’s, “from a participant perspective and a fundraising perspective,” said Jordan Winn, an official of the Alzheimer’s Association in Greensboro, which spearheaded the event.

This marked the eighth year a walk has been held in Mount Airy to raise both funds and awareness surrounding a condition with which more than 170,000 North Carolinians are now living.

Participants — reflecting about 40 teams in all — wore colorful T-shirts and carried artificial flowers representing different aspects of the disease, including purple ones signifying that they have lost someone.

Stories behind teams

Behind the statistics are individual families with members who gradually have been robbed of their capabilities to think, to function, to love — to survive.

This was the case for the late Loma Money of Mount Airy, represented Saturday by Team Loma, a group of eight family members wearing T-shirts bearing that name who attended the walk in her memory and to support its cause.

“It hit her fast — it wasn’t something that was long and drawn-out like some cases are,” Misti Puckett, Loma’s daughter, said of the dementia symptoms that culminated in her mom’s death in 2017 at age 77. “It took away her ability to walk, to talk, to know who we were — things like that.”

Before this, the lifelong Mount Airy resident had been a productive member of society.

“She was a bus driver for Franklin Elementary School,” Puckett related, and also had worked at the Roses department store, both when it was located downtown and once it moved to a shopping center on Independence Boulevard.

Puckett indicated that Loma’s condition was devastating for her family, and served to put things in a different perspective.

“Me personally, it makes you value life a whole lot more — spending more time with family, because you never know when this will happen to you and you won’t remember your family.”

Such stories are all too common, when one takes into account that more than 5 million Americans are estimated to be living with Alzheimer’s disease and its costly implications both personally and materially.

“Alzheimer’s is destroying our families, our finances and our future,” said David Bumgarner, who served as master of ceremonies for a program held before the hundreds of attendees began their trek along the Ararat River Greenway in a cornucopia of colors.

During the program, testimonials were read to the crowd about others who have been stricken, including the story of one local woman whose family members noticed by accident that she was making numerical errors in her checkbook.

And a short drive to Mount Airy ended up being a 12-hour trip when she became confused and wandered around aimlessly in search of a highway sign to guide the way.

Although Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia are now the cause of death for one in every three seniors, another account showed that younger folks can also suffer, that of a man diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s at age 58. He died when he was 64 and was buried on his 65th birthday.

A person chairing a local committee that helped stage Saturday’s walk, Pam Padgett, was recognized as the largest-single fundraiser and also is linked to the team leading the way in that regard by generating around $5,000.

Padgett had a personal reason for her involvement, with that team, Memories of Mae, named for a family member.

“My grandmother died last year from this terrible disease,” Padgett said in remarks during the program in reference to Mae Holt.

Fighting back

The fundraising goal for Saturday’s walk — one of 13 hosted across central and western North Carolina from September through November by the Alzheimer’s Association’s Western Carolina Chapter — was originally $50,000.

But after that goal was met even before the walk, the target figure was upped to $65,000. Later Saturday, Padgett reported that a final tally of $70,000 had been achieved, including donations garnered then.

It will aid the advancement of dementia research, provide and enhance care and support for all affected and reduce the risk of such disorders through the promotion of brain health.

“One day we will end this disease,” said Bumgarner, the master of ceremonies.

In the meantime, walks will be held for those whose existence is touched by dementia on a daily basis, including its victims, their families and care-givers.

Then there are others, such as Loma Money, whose lives have been lost, but who are inspiring their survivors to work for present and future sufferers while achieving a degree of comfort and closure through involvement in endeavors such as walks.

“I feel like it’s in remembrance of my mom,” Misti Puckett said of her reason for participating in Saturday’s event along with other members of Team Loma.

“If we can support the walk and help find some kind of cure, it’s worth it,” Puckett added.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

