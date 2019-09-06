Quilting class to begin

DOBSON — Surry Community College will be offering a quilting class for all skill levels on Thursdays beginning Sept. 19 and running through Nov. 7, from 2 to 5 p.m. or from 6 to 9 p.m. in Room 134, The Pilot Center, 612 East Main St., Pilot Mountain. Students will receive one-on-one instruction as needed while working on their own projects.

The cost is $80, and advance registration and payment are required. To register online or to print off the registration form, visit www.surry.edu/personal-enrichment, and to stay informed of classes like this, follow @personalenrichment on Facebook. Call (336) 386-3618 for more information.