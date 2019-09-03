Barter Theatre struggling for money

September 3, 2019 mtairynews News 0

Agency cutting expenses, seeking donations

By John Peters - jpeters@mtairynews.com

Nearly a year after Mount Airy officials suspended negotiations with the Abingdon, Virginia-based Barter Theatre over a planned expansion of the theater in Mount Airy, Barter has announced budget cuts and a new fundraising drive.

The reason? A $500,000 shortfall in summer revenue, according to the theater’s producing artistic director, Richard Rose.

The theater announced the new fundraising drive in August, in a written statement sent to media outlets throughout Southwestern Virginia in which Rose called the budget crisis “severe.”

Rose blamed the shortfall on poor ticket sales over the summer.

“As a nonprofit organization, Barter Theatre relies on ticket sales for 64 percent of its income each year…Unfortunately, significantly lower ticket revenues have left the theatre’s budget far below where it should be at this point in the summer.”

Prior to the Mount Airy city commissioners ending negotiations with officials from the Barter Theatre, the local government had been in talks with the Virginia agency for several years. The city was hoping to lure Barter to the city to operate a branch theater at the former Spencers’ property, which the city purchased in 2014.

Along with the Barter branch theater, another developer — K2 Hotels and Services owner Dana Bryson — had entered into talks with the city to build a 90-room four-star hotel on part of the former Spencer’s property.

Barter officials, however, had insisted upon the city heavily subsidizing the project. At first, talks centered around the city building a $13.5 million facility for the theater group, then leasing the building to Barter with the city also underwriting a portion of the annual operations.

That plan, however, was derailed in March 2018 when the North Carolina Government Commission rejected the idea as too costly and too risky for city taxpayers. Bryson then offered to build the theater, but her offer was contingent upon the city leasing the facility for $560,000 a year for at least five years.

The deal with Barter officials would then call for the city to allow Barter to use the facility, with Mount Airy still underwriting a portion of the operational cost up to $2 million over five years.

Barter officials had told Mount Airy leaders the theater group could chip in with a $2 million fundraising campaign, and that if felt the Mount Airy location — where shows that had already had a first run at the main Barter location in Virginia would be produced — would draw in tourists from across North Carolina.

Mount Airy officials had asked for a facility-fee charge from Barter based on ticket sales, but Barter officials balked, and eventually the city withdrew from talks in October.

A few months later, Bryson also ended negotiations for the proposed hotel, leaving the city with a largely undeveloped property.

Now, Barter is asking for help from individuals and groups in meeting its budget for its Virginia facility for this calendar year.

Rose, the artistic director for the theater, told the Bristol Herald Courier that the summer’s main production, “Shrek” did poorly at the box office because it was “branded” incorrectly as a children’s production.

He also said tourism, particularly from regions of North Carolina that often provide theater patrons, is down in the region.

Rose said the shortfall has already resulted in spending cuts of $250,000 by the organization.

”Those adjustments helped, but they are not enough. A significant infusion of support in the next few weeks from Barter patrons and donors provides the only path through this difficulty,” Rose said in his written release.

He said the theater garners 64% of its $7.6 million budget through ticket sales, and when those are off it’s a significant hardship.

He asked that patrons considering attending the theater’s fall and winter shows go ahead and purchase those tickets now, and he is asking for individuals, groups, and businesses to donate to the theater.

“Right now, Barter Theater needs help from the people who care about it and its impact on the region,” Rose said. “This theater owes its creation to one of the most difficult eras in our nation’s history. Since then, Barter has overcome its share of rough patches thanks to the devotion, ingenuity and financial commitment of people who love it. With that same spirit, I am convinced Barter and the region can emerge with an even stronger sense of shared purpose,” he said.

Agency cutting expenses, seeking donations

By John Peters

jpeters@mtairynews.com