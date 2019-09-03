SCC faculty, staff presented awards

Submitted photo Four Surry Community College staff were awarded during a recent luncheon. Leona Childress, the coordinator of Special Admissions, third from left, received the Distinguished Staff Award. The President’s Award for Meritorious Service was presented to Forrest Lineberry, director of College and Career Readiness, far left; Donald Fowler, assistant director of Academic Support Center, second from left; and Sabrina Terry, dean of Student Services. - Submitted photo Four Surry Community College faculty were awarded during a recent luncheon. Dr. Eileen Coleman, Program Director of Physical Therapist Assistant, second from left, was awarded the Excellence in Teaching Award. The President’s Award for Meritorious Teaching was given to Dr. Kathryn Moland, division chair of Computer Technologies, far left; Rebecca Critz, biology instructor, third from left; and Darin Bauguess, mathematics instructor. -

DOBSON — Eight Surry Community College employees were presented with awards during the college’s recent fall welcome back luncheon.

Leona Childress, the Coordinator of Special Admissions, received the Distinguished Staff Award. The President’s Award for Meritorious Service was presented to Donald Fowler, assistant director of Academic Support Center; Forrest Lineberry, director of College and Career Readiness; and Sabrina Terry, dean of Student Services.

Dr. Eileen Coleman, program director of Physical Therapist Assistant, was awarded the Excellence in Teaching Award. The President’s Award for Meritorious Teaching was given to Darin Bauguess, mathematics instructor; Rebecca Critz, biology instructor; and Dr. Kathryn Moland, division chair of Computer Technologies.

Each award recipient received a plaque along with a monetary gift from the Surry Community College Foundation.