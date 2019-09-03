Local airport improvements take flight

Submitted photo This is an aerial view of recent site-preparation work at Mount Airy-Surry County Airport for new facilities. -

Those passing by Mount Airy-Surry County Airport might not notice the goings-on at the facility, other than seeing planes taking off or landing, but major projects are in the works there.

This includes a number of planned expansion efforts designed to maximum its use, including accommodating more aircraft.

One well-publicized effort in recent years involved the lengthening of the airport runway from 4,300 to 5,500 feet, to serve larger planes and better accommodate corporate clients.

“Moving to 5,500 has made a big difference,” said George Crater, airport manager.

But it appears the sky is the limit when it comes to other efforts, based on a recent update presentation to the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners by Crater. He was hired by Surry County officials late last year to oversee operations at the facility.

Crater said projects are included in two phases that are in the works, along with a lighting upgrade and parallel taxiway rehabilitation.

An upcoming 800-foot addition to the airport’s parallel taxiway is an important safety priority for the N.C. Division of Aviation, a unit of the state Department of Transportation.

A parallel taxiway typically is a path for aircraft which connects a runway with aprons, hangars, terminals and other facilities. This allows planes to vacate the runway quicker, permitting others to land or take off in shorter time frames.

On Sept. 9, the rehabilitation of the present parallel taxiway and installation of new safety lighting is scheduled to begin, according to Crater. The lighting project wasn’t completed with the initial work to extend the runway to 5,500 feet.

A second major project involves the construction of a new 100 x 100 hangar which is now in progress, after initial earthwork was completed.

The hangar involves a $1.7 million project that has been 100% funded by a state grant. Its construction will mark the completion of Phase I work at the airport.

A third facet, included in Phase II, involves grading and additional hangar site preparation, infrastructure and road construction, for which a bid opening is scheduled on Sept. 27.

Funding awarded for all three projects totals $5 million. Only a $1.2 million portion is not 100% financed by the N.C. Division of Aviation, which is 90% state funds and 10% county.

“What funds that are left over will be used for additional hangars and completion of the parallel taxiway,” Crater added.

The finishing of grading at the site will present the opportunity to add alternate bids for more hangars, which officials say is a great revenue source.

The expanded area at the facility could support eight larger hangars. Future ones planned will include possible 80 x 80 or 60 x 60 “box” hangars, Crater says.

Along with housing existing aircraft, including planes used by local companies for corporate purposes, there is a possibility to attract ones now based at other airports. Crater mentioned that he has received inquiries from folks about moving planes here, and what hangars might be available.

“They think very highly of the airport and what we have done,” the manager said. “If we have hangars, I believe they will relocate.”

There also is a proposal for a terminal building, which is not yet funded.

“If we show a need, they will fund it,” Crater said of state aviation officials.

The runway expansion and overall airport improvements are expected to have a positive impact on economic development and promote growth.

