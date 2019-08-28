Pilot marks its 130th birthday

Dean Palmer | Special to the News Mayor Evan Cockerham and his wife Emily cut the birthday cake commemorating the Town of Pilot Mountain’s 130th birthday. - Dean Palmer | Special to the News Local residents look over the abundance of photos and memorabilia on display during the celebration. - Dean Palmer | Special to the News Attendees enjoy looking through the collection of Pilot Mountain history as they share memories with others in attendance. -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Saturday was a day to remember for a local town as the Downtown Committee of Pilot Mountain joined with town officials to host a 130th birthday celebration.

The meeting room in the lower level of Town Hall was filled with memories for the day. Walls and tables were lined with a plethora of documents, advertising, photographs, calendars, maps and heirlooms featuring a representation of the town’s individuals, families, businesses and organizations from more than a century of history.

Some photos featured early residents in period clothing traveling Main Street on horse or with horse and buggy while others showed early scenes from Pilot Mountain State Park and surrounding areas.

A historic video sponsored by the Pilot Mountain Civic Club played throughout the afternoon, featuring sights and residents from across the generations. Also on display was a book by local historian Carolyn Boyles entitled, “Early Days of Pilot Mountain, North Carolina – A History and Genealogy.”

A stream of residents stopped in, with many sharing their own reflections as they carefully combed through the exhibits and pointed out familiar persons and places to younger family members and others in attendance. As they made their way around the room, attendees enjoyed pieces of a commemorative birthday cake provided by Crystal Kottwitz.

Mayor Evan Cockerham opened the afternoon with a welcome to those in attendance.

“One of my favorite quotes comes from former President Reagan who said, ‘There is no limit to what you can accomplish if you don’t care who gets the credit,’” Cockerham said. “The Town of Pilot Mountain is a special place because we have had people who did exactly that. From the folks who helped to build the Armfield Civic Center to those who maintain it today, to our civic club and Mount Pilot-Now who host this town’s legacy events, this town is full of leaders.”

“We often enjoy the resulting events or facilities but do not always consider the immense challenges that must be overcome behind the scenes,” he continued. “I want to say thank you to those groups and individuals who have made this town what it is for 130 years and continue to this day.”

Cockerham voiced appreciation to John Bullington for lending his large collection of memorabilia for the day.

“I’ve lived here all my life and I love this town,” Bullington said. “My family has at least 150 years of history in this town and area. I used to know everyone here, but not anymore.”

Bullington noted the display of historic items he had provided for the day was his second such collection.

“I had collected a lot previously,” he said. “I had donated those items to the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History.”

Cockerham also thanked event committee members Jenny Kindy, Josie Grogan, Emily Grogan, Casey Grogan, Christy Craig and Crystal Kottwitz.

“I want to thank the veterans who call this place home,” Cockerham added, “as well as the police, fire and rescue personnel who have served our town. Our town is full of heroes because of them.”

“This is a large milestone,” Main Street coordinator Jenny Kindy noted. “It’s an occasion worth celebrating. The display is remarkable, with things that I think date back to our founding. I was shocked and pleased by what is here.”

