Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• William Dean Nelson, 29, of Hattie Lane, Dobson, was arrested June 24 and charged with speeding, driving while license revoked and possession of stolen property. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and an Aug. 20 court date.

He has seven upcoming court date for a lengthy list of felony and misdemeanor charges. The felony charges are: four counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II drug, possession of meth, possession of a firearm with a missing serial number, and possession of stolen goods.

• Samuel Davis Holder, 41, Garden Terrace, Mount Airy, was served a warrant June 23 charging him with violating his probation, dated April 11. He was given a $15,000 secured bond and a July 24 court date.

According to the court docket, Holder has a court date today to face charges of reconnecting a utility and violating his probation. He has been on probation since a March 2017 conviction for three counts of interfering with gas/electric meters.

• Donna Gale Heath, 52, of Apostle Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest June 22 for failure to appear in court for a misdemeanor charge. She was given a $300 bond and a July 16 court date.

• Edward JD Santanna Botelho, 39, of Old U.S. 52, Pilot Mountain, was served a warrant June 22 charging him with assault with a deadly weapon. He was given a $2,000 secured bond and a July 17 court date.

• Desiree Kuuipo Naeole, 41, of Ronda, was served an order for arrest June 22 for failure to appear in Yadkin County court Nov. 13. She was given a $2,000 secured bond and a July 27 court date in Yadkinville.

• Zackary Brent Jennings, 23, of Clemmons, was served an order for arrest June 22 for failure to appear in Forsyth County court on five misdemeanor charges. He was given a $50,000 secured bond and an Aug. 1 court date in Winston-Salem.

In February 2018 he was convicted of eight felonies: three counts of breaking and entering, three counts of larceny after breaking and entering, larceny of a vehicle, and receiving a stolen vehicle. He received probation, a suspended sentence and time served.

• Trey Austin Marshall, 26, of Haystack Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest June 23 for failure to appear in court on a shoplifting charge. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and an Aug. 6 court date.

• Richard Edward Cox, 44, of Maplebrook Drive, Elkin, was served a criminal summons June 23 charging him with simple assault. He was given a July 12 court date.

• Travis Shane McMillian, 39, of Glass Road, Mount Airy, was served a warrant June 24 charging him with violating a domestic violence protection order, dated the day before. He was placed in the county jail with a July 12 court date.

• Harold Eugene Ritchie, 24, of Hamptonville, was served a warrant June 28 for the Elkin Police Department, dated June 19. He is charged with felony swindling/obtaining property by false pretense. He was given a $2,000 unsecured bond and a July 25 court date. He will next be in court on this charge Aug. 28 where he also is being charged with violating his probation.

He was placed on probation following a June 28 conviction for misdemeanor larceny.

• Three days later, Christie Leigh Aguilar, 33, of the same address in Hamptonville, was served a warrant in Dobson for the same felony charge. No bond amount was listed on the report, but she was given the same July 25 court date.

• Amanda Dawn Hutchens, 40, of T and T Place, Siloam, was served a criminal summons June 30 charging her with larceny, dated June 25. She was given an Aug. 6 court date.

• Francisco Gonzalez Vega, 52, of Granite Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest July 1 for failure to appear in court May 15 on three misdemeanor charges. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and an Aug. 9 court date.

On Sept. 13 he faces charges of driving while license revoked and speeding. On Oct. 1 the charges are driving under the influence, driving while license revoked, and reckless driving to endanger.

• Leslie Michelle Atkins, 39, listed as homeless in Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest July 1 for failure to appear in court Nov. 27 on three misdemeanor charges. She was given a $500 secured bond and a July 29 court date.

On Sept. 6 she faces charges of driving while license revoked and driving with no valid registration. She faces other traffic citations on Sept. 23 along with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jason Blain Amons, 56, of Belton Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest July 1 charging him with failure to pay child support, dated June 19. He was given a $2,957.20 cash bond and a July 11 court date.

• John Henry Oakley, 64, of Zephyr Road, Dobson, was served a criminal summons charging him with trespassing, dated June 12. He was given a July 10 court date.

• Andrew Bailey Staples, 34, of Remembrance Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest July 1 for failure to appear in court earlier that day. He was given a $2,500 secured bond and an Aug. 27 court date.

• Brandon Jefferson Potts, 33, listed as homeless in Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest July 2 charging him with failure to pay child support, dated March 18. He was given a $4,135 cash bond and a July 11 court date.

• Gary Allen Lewis Jr., 27, of Embrace Lane, Mount Airy, was served warrants July 2 charging him with larceny and receiving stolen property (dated June 27), and failure to pay child support, dated April 11. He was given a $3,000 unsecured bond and an Aug. 29 court date.

• Kaylee Nicole Tilley Byrd, 22, of Banks Valley Lane, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons at the courthouse for the MAPD, charging her with simple assault, dated June 30. She was given no bond; the court date was not listed on the report.

