Elks scholarship program opens

CHICAGO—The Elks National Foundation recently opened the 2020 Most Valuable Student scholarship contest, for students seeking scholarship help to attend higher education institutions.

The program is available to high school seniors who are United States citizens. Applicants do not need to be related to a member of the Elks. Males and females compete separately and are judged on scholarship, leadership and financial need.

The application is completed online and must be submitted by Nov. 5, The 500 national winners will be announced in April 2020. Afterward the top 20 finalists participate in the Leadership Weekend in Chicago, April 23-26.

This year, the foundation is offering $4.1 million in college scholarships for students across the nation.

Through the contest, the ENF will award 20 top scholarships ranging from $20,000 to $50,000. The remaining 480 runners-up will receive $4,000 scholarships.

“I cannot express how thankful I am for the endless support of the Elks as I take my next steps into the future,” said Tabitha Escalante, the top scholarship winner for 2019. “Having grown up in a city where most students weren’t expected to graduate high school, let alone attend college, this investment was beyond imaginable, and I’m so excited that it’s now a reality.”

Tabitha will attend Harvard University to major in government in the fall.

Applications for the 2020 contest are available on the Elks National Foundation’s website. For complete Most Valuable Student scholarship contest details, including the application link, visit elks.org/scholars or enf.elks.org/MVS.