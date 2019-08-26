Showtime for Hillsville

While exact numbers are impossible to quantify, Hillsville’s four-day Flea Market and Gun Show has been estimated to bring in more than 300,000 people each Labor Day Weekend to the region. -

It’s that time of year again, when the roadside flea markets line U.S. 52, nearly from the North Carolina-Virginia border all the way to Hillsville, Virginia, where the annual VFW Labor Day Gun Show & Flea Market draws tens of thousands of bargain hunters to the region.

As Mayor of Hillsville and a long-time collector, Greg Crowder has a unique perspective and a lifelong working knowledge of the event.

But as a vendor on the NASCAR racing circuit, Crowder has gained an even greater appreciation for the magnitude of the annual four-day extravaganza, which begins Friday.

“I have been at the Las Vegas race and had people ask me where I was from. And when I told them, they would ask if that is where that Labor Day Flea Market is. I’ve been asked that in Texas, New Hampshire, everywhere,” Crowder said. “Everybody knows about this flea market.”

While exact numbers are impossible to quantify, Hillsville’s four-day Flea Market and Gun Show has been estimated to bring in anywhere from 300,000 to 700,000 people each Labor Day Weekend to a town with a population of approximately 2,700. To put that into perspective, on the low estimate, the flea market brings in roughly 111 visitors to each resident of the town. On the high end of the estimate, 259 visitors come to Hillsville for the flea market per each resident of the town.

Another way of quantifying the vast amount of humanity that will travel to Hillsville during the four-day show is to go back to Crowder’s NASCAR references. Take the speedways in each of the three places he mentioned where people asked about the flea market (Las Vegas, Texas and New Hampshire) and fill each of those speedways to capacity and you would have roughly 350,000 people – or the low end of the annual estimate of visitors to the Hillsville flea market.

“When it comes to the flea marketin Hillsville, not only is it one of the largest gun shows and flea markets in the nation, but it provides major economic impact for the area,” Crowder said. “All the motels are full twice a year and our places to eat are completely packed for those five days. Our downtown is crowded and those restaurants are very important, which is vital to keep the area healthy. Without the flea market here, we would struggle even more than we do keeping our hotels and restaurants financially healthy.”

In an age where even malls and big chain outlet stores are rapidly dying out due to rise of online shopping giants such as Amazon, the Labor Gun Show & Flea Market in Hillsville has continued to thrive. Although the number of visitors may never again reach the once-estimated figure of 700,000 in the late 1990s, the flea market continues to bring in an absurd amount of guests each year.

“I think at one time before eBay and computers, when you were a collector of certain items you had to come here basically to find these items. For years there was a coin sold in the Grover King VFW Post for more than $500,000, about 18 years in a row before the internet, whether it was a silver dollar or dime, there had to be a meeting place for these super-rare items and this is one of those places,” Crowder said.

“So before the internet if you were collecting coins, Roosevelt pottery, guns, knives, whatever, if you were an avid high-end collector this is the place where you would find them. We don’t have those super-rare items selling as much now. Now, it is more of a treasure hunt, people trying to find a super-rare item or to find a deal on those hard-to-get items. I am going to do everything within my power to keep it growing and to keep the show modernized.”

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Fire will be on hand inside the VFW complex every day of the show to do background checks for gun sales. While many people have been critical of gun show loopholes, Crowder believes it to be one of the safest places a person can visit.

“The reason I don’t think there is an incident at these kinds of shows is because a perp knows there are about 500,000 people walking around with guns themselves,” Crowder said.

Annual Flea Market expected to bring thousands to region