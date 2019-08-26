Spencer’s is elephant in room for finance talks

Financial adviser Doug Carter, left, outlines a process Monday for the city government to meet major capital needs involving facilities, equipment and other items, as commissioners Dean Brown, center, and Steve Yokeley listen. - Commissioner Shirley Brinkley takes notes during Monday's presentation as Mayor David Rowe ponders the situation. - Commissioner Jon Cawley makes a point while expressing concerns about Mount Airy's financial health overall and how the controversial Spencer's redevelopment program has hampered that. -

A presentation by a consultant Monday on how the city of Mount Airy can begin funding big-ticket items such as building, infrastructure and equipment needs costing millions of dollars included no mention of the Spencer’s redevelopment.

Yet that issue eventually made its way onto the table through comments by Commissioner Jon Cawley, indicating that the costly project involving former textile mill property now owned by the city government is straining its finances and can’t be ignored.

“Spencer’s is not in this discussion,” Cawley stressed during a question-and-answer session after financial adviser Doug Carter of Charlotte had outlined a process for Mount Airy to launch a Capital Improvement Plan (CIP).

“And yet it is a reality we need to be dealing with,” added Cawley, who pointed out that ongoing efforts to transform the former industrial property downtown for new uses aren’t included in the municipality’s budget.

Meanwhile, the redevelopment is still commanding plenty of financial resources, the North Ward councilman said.

“When will it ever stop?”

Cawley said a larger issue is that the city government lacks the revenues to meet even its regular needs, not including capital items, and Spencer’s is an ongoing source of frustration for him because of the continuing costs associated with that project.

“We don’t do this for anybody else in town,” he said of the economic-development effort for which more than $3.5 million has been spent or committed — and growing.

Cawley’s remarks drew a stern response from Commissioner Steve Yokeley, a staunch supporter of the Spencer’s project since the municipality bought the property in 2014.

“It’s time to quit assigning blame to things that happened in the past,” Yokeley said. “It’s just time to look forward.”

That prompted a comment by Cawley about how Spencer’s fits into the financial challenges facing the city overall.

“To say we need to move forward, I would just like to say, ‘how?’”

Along with facing capital needs totaling $34 million over the next decade, Cawley said the municipality is struggling to generate enough revenue for day-to-day operations despite a 25-percent property tax hike last year.

Capital plan outlined

The official purpose of Monday’s meeting, held in a small downstairs conference room at the Municipal Building filled with interested citizens, elected officials and city staff members, was to explore ways to develop a capital improvement fund.

Carter, the financial adviser, said this involves identifying “affordable” ways to pay for capital needs. “I think that has to be the primary objective.”

Monday’s session stemmed from a meeting in June in which the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners voted to identify a more comprehensive process for funding those expenses, rather than a piecemeal approach often requiring budget amendments for certain items.

“I just think it is time for a better planning process instead of just doing a budget amendment every month,” City Manager Barbara Jones complained Monday.

Better and earlier planning is required, the city manager said.

In addressing the $34 million in capital needs over the next 10 years (earlier reported as $40 million to $42 million), Jones says there are no plans to borrow a huge sum and go into debt.

Carter said some borrowing could occur on a limited basis while listing other possible funding methods, including pay-as-you-go; grants from federal, state and other entities; private sources; and others.

The city manager also mentioned that a portion of the city’s fund balance, or reserves, could be used, which was put at $8.2 million last year, with some of that having been used since. The commissioners need to “develop a policy of where you will not go below” with that fund, she said.

Timetable questioned

Carter said the CIP process couldn’t be decided in one meeting, suggesting a schedule whereby a fully defined procedure for it will be identified by mid-December along with affordable funding measures.

The steps proposed would continue with major maintenance needs and new capital assets being identified in mid-February through priorities set by city department heads, leading to the adoption of a CIP and funding proposal in mid-June.

“I’m not sure all that $34 million will survive a priority process,” the consultant said.

Carter says the suggested timetable will allow opportunities for citizen input. “I think it has to involve stakeholders at all levels.”

Although city officials seemed generally supportive of the plans highlighted by Carter, interest was voiced for hastening the process.

Commissioner Yokeley said he realizes it will take time.

“But I don’t want to wait until mid-December — I think we’ve put it off long enough,” he said of tackling capital needs. “How quickly can we begin speeding up the process?”

Both Cawley and Commissioner Shirley Brinkley were bothered by the apparent delay in acting on special building-related capital requests from community organizations such as the Surry Arts Council and Mount Airy Museum of Regional History.

While Yokeley lobbied for a mid-September date instead, the final consensus of the board was mid-November.

City personnel must work around obligations including an annual audit in order to meet that objective, based on Monday’s discussion.

Cawley skeptical

In addition to expressing concerns about the Spencer’s project, Commissioner Cawley wondered how the capital plan can be funded under the present framework.

“I don’t see how it is possible for us to be able to pay for a capital plan without doing something with our operating expenses,” he said of possible cutbacks to make ends meet.

Even if the board adopts another 25-percent tax increase, “we’re still not going to take care of our needs,” Cawley continued.

City Finance Director Pam Stone attempted to provide some reassurance along those lines at Monday’s meeting, stressing the goal of affordability.

“I don’t think we’re going through this process just to add revenue and debt,” Stone said.

“I get that and I hope that can happen,” Cawley replied, lamenting the fact the municipality still has problems even with last year’s sizable tax hike.

“We’re still not out of the woods — we’re not even to the woods.”

