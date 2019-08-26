Three join ranks of School Resources Officers

Surry County School Resources Officers include, front row, from left, Jessica Richardson, Eric Latza, and Delinda Kyle; second row, Jimmie Johnson, Steve Boone, Travis Sechrist, and Justin Jones; third row, Gerald LeFevre, Dierik Freed, and Sgt. Chad Hutchens -

Surry County Schools, recently welcomed three new School Resource Officers to the ranks of officers working in the schools throughout the system.

Officer Jessica Richardson will support the 11 elementary schools. She has nine years of experience at the Surry County Sheriff’s Office in the Detention, Patrol, and Civil Divisions.

“I wanted the opportunity to be a positive role model and give the individuals I interact with to have a positive view of law enforcement,” Richardson said.

Other new SROs are Officer Jimmie Johnson and Officer Justin Jones.

Officer Johnson has 3 ½ years of experience in the Detention Division and holds the Basic Law Enforcement Training Certificate and Basic Detention Certificate. He was the direct care supervisor at the Children’s Center of Surry for four years, which involved cooking meals, helping with homework, assisting in free time activities and field trips, as well as providing transportation to school and home in the evenings.

Johnson was also the educational liaison for the out-of-school educational program at the Children’s Center for one year where he taught lessons and helped students pass their classes. Additionally, he served at Old Vineyards for two years, in adolescent inpatient psychiatry for male youth aged 12-17, specializing in verbal de-escalation, conflict resolution, and promotion of positive coping mechanisms for a total of seven years working with at-risk and behaviorally challenged youth.

Officer Justin Jones has 9 ½ years of experience at the Courthouse, Detention, and Patrol Divisions. He holds Basic Law Enforcement Training, Detention Certification, and NC Gang Certification.

Sgt. Chad Hutchens will serve as the sergeant for the SRO division. Hutchens is a veteran SRO with 22 years in law enforcement and 15 years as an SRO. He most recently served as the SRO at Meadowview Magnet Middle School. Hutchens holds an Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate and a Master of Science in Criminal Justice: Public Administration.

“I believe in community policing and have a passion for public service.” said Hutchens. An Eagle Scout, he has 27 total years in public service including Rescue and EMS and received the National Jefferson Award, a national recognition honoring community and public volunteerism in America. “I am excited we now have 10 SROs including the DARE Officer,” he said. “I am also excited about the vast experience we have on the team and a dedicated supervisor to support the SROs in their work because school safety is the top priority.”

“I am so appreciative of our County Commissioners allocating the funding for the expansion of an additional SRO to support our elementary schools and the additional sergeant position,” said school Superintendent Dr. Travis L. Reeves. “Safety is the number one priority for Surry County Schools and the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.”

“The whole idea of the SRO program is to have that positive interaction between the deputies and the school’s students, faculty and parents,” said Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt. “As sheriff, public/school safety is the number one priority and I’m excited that the alliance among the Surry County Board of Commissioners, Surry County Board of Education and the Surry County Sheriff’s Office remains strong.”