Frye completes boot camp

Frye -

PFC Wesley Harrison Frye, of Mount Airy, graduated from U.S. Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island on Aug. 2.

Frye successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training at MCRD Parris Island as one of 51 recruits in Training Platoon 1061. While in recruit training, PFC Frye achieved a score of Expert for rifle qualifying with a score of 328 out of a possible 350.

He scored 590 out of a possible 600 for his combined Combat Fitness Training and Physical Fitness Training scores and he was named 2nd Platoon Leader. He assisted his Platoon in winning the Honor Platoon distinction by achieving top scores for final drill, CFT/PFT scores and final testing score.

Following 10 days on leave he was scheduled to report to Camp Geiger for Infantry Training Battalion Training, then Military Occupation Specialty school. After completion of his training at Camp Geiger, PFC Frye will return to the University of North Carolina at Wilmington in January where he will be a junior and continue to earn his Bachelor of Arts degree while serving in the USMC Reserves.

PFC Frye is the son of James and Rebecca Derrick of Mount Airy, and Mitch and Kaoru Frye of Tokyo, Japan.