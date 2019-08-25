Blue Younger concert is Thursday

Submitted photos The Blue Yonder trio will be in concert Thursday night at the Historic Earle Theatre. - Submitted photos Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches will open for the Blue Yonder Trio concert Thursday beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Historic Earle Theatre. -

John Lilly and Blue Yonder, along with opening act Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches, will be performing on Thursday evening at the Historic Earle Theatre in Mount Airy in a show that gets underway at 7:30 p.m.

Blue Yonder takes strands of early country and folk music – from swing to honky-tonk, bluegrass to rockabilly, hymns to pop folk – and weaves them together with award-winning original compositions and contemporary grooves. The group features three seasoned musicians each with distinctive and notable skills: national award-winning performer and songwriter John Lilly, national guitar champion Robert Shafer, and neo-traditional bassist Will Carter.

Lilly, Blue Yonder’s vocalist and front man, is known for his heartfelt, original songs about loving, living and losing. His 2007 album “Haunted Honky Tonk” rose to #1 on the charts in the United States and Europe.

Lilly’s songwriting earned him top place in the 2010 Next Great Road Song contest as well as 2005’s Ghost Writers in the Sky song contest. He also traveled as a member of the Green Grass Cloggers dance team and with Appalachian master fiddler and NEA Heritage Fellow Ralph Blizard.

“My songs tell stories that anyone who’s been in relationships or set out on a road trip can relate to, no matter where they come from,” said Lilly.

Shafer is one of only a few guitar players to have won the Walnut Valley National Flat Picking Championship more than once. He possesses an ability to play with lightning velocity, infectious swing and subtle emotion as the music calls for it.

Shafer was most influenced by Doc Watson’s acoustic flatpicking, but over the past few decades he has spent at least as much time playing his Telecaster with country bands, mastering techniques learned from such standouts as Merle Travis, Danny Gatton and Les Paul. The Washington Post declares Shafer a “spectacular rockabilly guitarist who also brings swing and bop influences to his playing.”

Carter has played in several bluegrass and old-time bands over the years as well as with touring contra dance band the Contrarians. He also organizes musical events, having conceived of and helped found the Appalachian String Band Music Festival (Clifftop), Mountain Stage/New Song Music Festival and Song Contest, and Charleston Jazz Series. In addition to playing upright base for Blue Yonder, Carter is also a producer.

Banjo Nickaru & Western Schooches play an eclectic mix of country, bluegrass, western swing, rockabilly, blues, Dixieland, old-time, folk, and Americana. Though they sometimes play with as many as eight members, Betina Hershey and Nick Russo are the core duo powering the Schooches. Emiliano Valerio will be joining them at the Earle.

Leading the charge as bandleader and composer, Russo plays guitar, banjo, and resonator.

“My musical life has always been surrounded by an eclectic combination of unique musicians and scenes,” he said. “So naturally, this band is a melting pot of many different cultures, genres, instruments, and sounds.”

Betina Hershey has performed on national and international tours for the past two decades, including Broadway shows such as “West Side Story,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “The Fantasticks,” and “Pump Boys & Dinettes,” as well as appearing as a principle dancer in films such as Disney’s “Enchanted” and “Mona Lisa Smile.” In addition to songwriting, Hersey directs Garden Players, her own music theatre program for children and young adults in Forest Hills, NY.

Emiliano Valerio (cajon/percussionist) is a highly regarded musician who studied Afro-Cuban percussion at La Escuela Nacional de Arte in Havana, Cuba, before further training with Puerto Rican jazz great Giovanni Hidalgo. He founded Nueva Siembra, a 15-piece Latin band and was musical director/percussionist/guitarist for the OBIE award-winning Off-Broadway show “Tap Dogs.”

Tickets for the show are $10 and are available online, at the Surry Arts Council office at 218 Rockford St., over the phone at 336-786-7998, or at the box office prior to the show. For additional information contact Courtney at 336 786-7998 or courtney@surryarts.org.

