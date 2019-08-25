In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

• Kelly Pell Kindy and Todd Michael Kindy to Stephen Matthew Linville and Abigail Sams Linville, 0.35 acre Lot 12 Trotter Place Subdivision Section 2 PB 10 94, tax $333.

• Aaron James Poindexter to Terry Hill, Tract in Mount Airy, tax: $10.

• Shannon Mosley to David Lewis Key and Regina M. Key, 1.241 Eldora. Tax: $10

• Grantors: Christopher Steven Mack to Jennifer Church and Shannon Church. 1.340 acre Mount Airy. Tax: $230

• Nathaniel J. Southern, Nathaniel Southern, and Hope G. Southern to Jeremiah L. Cockerman and Jessica Rose Bolick Cockerham, Lot 7 Myers Acres Development PB 16 124 South Westfield. Tax: $470

• James Ray Edwards, Wanda Lou Edwards, and James W. Edwards to Joseph T. Zalescik and Amy L. Fleming, Lot B Fairfield Section 1-A PB 6 111. Tax: $280.

• Joyce W. Thomas, Jonell W. McCann, John G. McCann, John G McCann, Jonell W McCann to Richard Wayne Stanley Sr., 1.29 acre Elkin. Tax: $120.

• David Allen Jenkins to Walter C. White and Elizabeth F. White, Lots 14-16 Section C R A Freeman Subdivision PB 3 56 & 0.10 acre. Tax: $18

• William Anthony Hiatt and Kelly R. Hiatt to Ricky Williams and Glenda O. Williams, 6.20 acre Tract 1 PB 36 218. Tax: $71

• John H. Heath, Amanda K. Heath, John H Heath, and Amanda K Heath to Rebecca Marie Dryer Irrevocable Trust and Rebecca Marie Dryer, Lots 18-21 Vance Draughn Subdivision PB6 57 Dobson. Tax: $304

• Blake N. White and Kristen P. White to Austin R. Smith and Kristin K. Smith, 4.335 acre PB 29 177 BRYAN, Tax: $80.

• The Estate of Carl Dean Rose, Dustin Kyle Rose, Carl Dean Rose, Larry Wagoner to Kathy Poteate and Jeff Poteate, Unit 7 Park Place Condominium BK 1 8-11 Estate of Carl Dean Rose. Tax: $260

• Alesha Marie Linn to Daphne Wise Blakey, Tracts 8 & 9 PB 15 5 MARSH. Tax: $66

• Sharon Gravley and Dean Gravley to Jarrod Wilhite and Leah Wilhite, Tract. Tax: $320

• Judy Dehart to Caleb T. Holder and Bridget A. Holder, 2.001 acre Tract 1 PB 36 63. Tax: $0

• Connie B. Slate, Julie Slate Radford, Bradley Dale Radford, Horace P. Bondurant Jr., Jewel S. Bondurant to William Elmer Sawyers, 2.274 acre Tract one PB 36 136 Mount Airy. Tax: $30

• Andrew Balogh to Jennifer Locke and Tyler Hawks, Lot 1 0.482 acre 21,000 Sq ft PB 36 101 Mount Airy. Tax: $194

• David Vernon Harris and Faye G. Harris to Premier Property, LLC, Lot 7 Brookridge Development PB 8 18. Tax: $410

• Ricky Odell Sisk and Yvette Easter Sisk to Ricky Odell Sisk and Yvette Easter, Tract 1 1.357 acre PB 33 38 Tract 2 7.183 acre & Tract 3 1.28 acre Longhill. Tax: $0

• Chad K. Chilton and April L. Chilton to LGLG, LLC, 1 acre South Westfield. Tax: $2

• Bettie W. Lowe to Elizabeth C. Needham, Lot 6 Section 5 Buckingham Estates PB 7 116 Pilot. Tax: $180

• James Alan White and Deborah B. White to Raymond Fencl and Pamela Fencl, Tract 1 0.756 acre & Tract 2 0.024 acre Elkin. Tax: $440

• Tricia Heather Wilson and George W. Wilson to Tricia Heather Wilson and George W. Wilson, 2.746 acre Tract two PB 31 59 Dobson. Tax: $0

• Loyd A. Gilbert to William Curry Sprinkle Jr. and Chelsea N. Sprinkle 24.935 acre Shoals.