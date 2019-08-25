Shelton touts overdose drug plan

So many people are overdosing on opioid drugs that supplies of an anti-overdose drug are running short through some distributors.

That’s the story told to the Surry County Board of Commissioners this week by John Shelton, county emergency services director.

In 2017, the EMS ran 237 overdose calls and saw 55 people die. Last year, the number of calls nearly doubled, but deaths dropped to 32. As of Monday, ambulances had run 228 calls already this year with only 20 fatalities. The reason for this big drop in death rate is the increased use of naloxone, also known by the prescription name Narcan.

Narcan isn’t effective for all drugs nor for alcohol poisoning, but it can bring someone back who has gone into respiratory failure from heroin or too many pain pills such as hydrocodone (Vicodin, Lorcet) or oxycodone (Percocet, OxyContin).

In Surry County, of the 228 cases this year, Narcan was called for 111 times.

If a law enforcement officer is closer to the call than an ambulance, the officer can administer the Narcan, said Shelton. They have received training for a limited number of life-saving tools such as defibrillators and epinephrine injections.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has already reached the number of uses that it had for all of 2018, Shelton told the county board.

While Surry County is one of the worst in the state for overdoses per capita (based on data Shelton provided the board), the state as a whole has seen big increases in calls — and that has led to greater use of the recovery drug Narcan, made by ADAPT Pharma.

Shelton said that fortunately he hasn’t had any interruptions in getting supplies for his crews, but he has heard that some law enforcement agencies have had issues restocking supplies.

Shelton said he had talked to the police chiefs in the county and they all agreed on a plan: let Shelton be the one to find a source or sources for drug and then distribute out to the police departments as needed — with the chiefs paying Shelton back for any stockpiled Narcan at headquarters.

With increased buying power, the county should be able to get everyone a better bulk rate than buying alone, they figured.

The EMS already is sort of supplying officers in the field, Shelton noted. If a police officer has to use Narcan on a patient before the ambulance arrives, then the paramedics will resupply that nasal spray dose out of the supply in the truck. If there were no officer present, the EMS would have used that dose itself, so this is just paying the departments back for doing the EMS a favor.

Also, the EMS chief added, he doesn’t agree with the dosage that has been provided to officers in the past. Cops have been getting a 4 mg dose, while he prefers a 2 mg dose.

The smaller dose is enough to stop respiratory distress, Shelton told the board, while easing the patient away from the effects of the drugs. The big dose counteracts the opioid effects quickly, which sometimes leads to violent behavior.

The patient comes to and his buzz is completely gone, and then he gets angry at the person who saved his life. There have been incidents reported both here and across the state where a patient has taken a swing at the officer or paramedic.

Another factor about having one source for the medication is the short effective life on a shelf; Shelton said Narcan will expire in about a year. Since officers don’t use the drug that often, a dose in a patrol car could go out of date before getting used. Shelton suggested rotating new supplies to the cars and police stations with the doses close to expiration going into ambulances since they are averaging about one call a day.

The board asked Shelton who pays for the drug. Some people have complained about naloxone being given to drug users for free while diabetics have to pay for insulin.

Shelton said that any Narcan used is a medication administered in the field and is billed as such. The cost is $35 a pop for the medication and disposable device used to administer the spray up the nostril.

Commissioner Eddie Harris asked if a lot of the drug users either didn’t have insurance at all and didn’t pay their bills or they were on Medicaid (where taxpayer dollars ultimately pay for service).

Shelton nodded his agreement, but added, “We do collect on some of it.”

Harris said this buying agreement would be good to take before the county Finance Committee.

Chairman Van Tucker agreed, saying it would give the committee a chance to dive deeper into the details and money and ask more questions.

If there is a shortage, Harris wondered aloud, what if the EMS has someone who has overdosed for the first time — maybe by accident — to save while at the same time another person is overdosing for the eighth time? What if the repeat offender gets the last dose, and the other guy doesn’t get help?

Tucker said he has heard of other places cutting people off after three times. However, he said he doesn’t want to get into making decisions on when an authority cuts someone off. When is a person not worth saving anymore — is it after three times, five times, eight, they mused.

The board agreed to send Shelton’s naloxone proposal to the Finance Committee for consideration.

Shelton provided some handouts from himself and Mark Willis, the county opioid response director.

In the month of June a state agency, North Carolina Injury and Violence Prevention, counted 634 overdoses across the state. Broken down by population, Surry County came in third-worst for the percentage of people having overdoses: 16.6 cases per 100,000 people. Only Halifax (21.2) and Wayne (20.1) counties were worse.

Not coincidentally, Surry is also the highest county in the Piedmont Triad for dispensing pain medication.

Willis wrote in a memo to the board that a month ago, The Washington Post received data through a federal court order under the Freedom of Information Act. This data came from the federal Drug Enforcement Agency’s reports system ARCOS.

ARCOS, Willis wrote, “tracks the path of every opioid pill manufactured and sold in the United States. The Washington Post analyzed almost 380 million transactions and discovered that in excess of 76 billion opioid pills were distributed in the U.S. during this seven-year period (2006-2012).”

Stats extracted from the ARCOS reports show that in seven years Surry County had 41,227,030 prescription pills sold, nearly 7 million a year. This averages out to about 80 pills a year for every man, woman and child in the county.

The chart Willis provided had Wilkes at 55 pills per person, Stokes at 41, Yadkin at 35, Alleghany at 39, and Ashe at 42. Across the line in Virginia it lists Patrick County at 42, Carroll at 21 and Grayson at 10.

While Surry was at 80 pills, the 13 counties surrounding Surry averaged 37 pills.

