City officials to meet Monday on finances

Mount Airy officials will hold a financial planning session Monday, when some answers could emerge about how to fund major capital projects facing the city government.

Capital needs with an estimated price tag of $42 million have been identified for the municipality over the next 10 years. Those items exist apart from the day-to-day funding for city government operations, covering major expenditures for building improvements or equipment purchases such as new police cars or other vehicles.

Mount Airy has struggled in recent years not only to meet normal operating expenses, but capital projects — which have been delayed each year in some cases with only minimal amounts allocated in that category.

For the present fiscal year that began on July 1, for example, capital needs had been estimated at around $4 million, but the general fund budget adopted in June included only $552,563 for that purpose.

Meanwhile, monetary requests to the city for major building projects planned by community agencies such as the Surry Arts Council and Mount Airy Museum of Regional History were put on hold until officials could hold a financial planning session.

And that will occur Monday, beginning at 10 a.m. in a downstairs conference room in the Municipal Building, to include input by Doug Carter, a Charlotte-based financial adviser hired by Mount Airy last year to assist with various efforts.

Commissioner Shirley Brinkley, for one, says she will approach Monday’s called meeting with an open mind and no preconceived notions about any specific funding plans Mount Airy might embrace as a result.

“That’s sort of like putting the cart before the horse, and I’d like to hear from the ‘horse’ first,” Brinkley said Friday in referring to Carter.

The South Ward commissioner added that she has confidence in Carter, who also advises other local governments around the state including Surry County.

“Doug Carter is the expert on this,” Brinkley said, pointing out that no one on the city staff possesses such expertise and Carter’s level of training on the subject. “He is called on by many, many municipalities to help.”

Brinkley said Carter has a track record of success with Surry County, which she hopes will be duplicated in the city.

“He is doing some good work for the county, and I’d like to see that he’s done some close scrutiny with our finances and needs and will give us some strategies for what we can do, should do or ignore.”

Brinkley said she mainly wants answers for alleviating the city’s financial pressures.

These have persisted despite a 25-percent increase in the property tax rate approved in 2018.

Commissioner Jon Cawley offered much the same view as Brinkley in terms of predicting what might transpire from the financial planning session.

“I don’t know what to expect from Monday’s meeting, so I’m just going to mostly listen, and respond to what I hear,” Cawley said Friday.

A watchdog group, Citizens for Transparency, expressed fears in a recent “lipstick on a pig” mass-mailing campaign that a long-range, $40 million borrow-and-spend plan could emerge Monday — along with new fee proposals for services including garbage collection.

Mayor David Rowe said during an Aug. 15 council meeting there is no validity to such claims, while acknowledging that the municipality is facing a funding dilemma.

“But the board is not going to go out tomorrow and borrow 40 million dollars,” Rowe said at that meeting.

“I don’t think we could borrow that much if we wanted to,” he commented.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

