Dobson event honors fallen trooper

Tom Joyce | The News Michelle Mathis, center, who was engaged to marry Trooper Samuel Bullard at the time of his death in 2018, prepares to cut a ribbon Saturday revealing his name on a law enforcement memorial in Dobson, accompanied by, right, Bullard’s brother, Jack Felts, and mother, Suzanne Felts. Chet Jessup, who spearheaded the gathering, is pictured to the left. - Tom Joyce | The News Samuel Bullard’s name is listed on the monument along with six other members of area law enforcement agencies who have made the supreme sacrifice. - Tom Joyce | The News Tristan Davis, a longtime friend of Trooper Bullard, recalls him as not only a wonderful person, but a “jokester.” - Tom Joyce | The News Members of the Surry County Board of Commissioners stand for the reading of a proclamation honoring the fallen officer, from left, Larry Johnson, Bill Goins, Eddie Harris, Mark Marion and Chairman Van Tucker. - - Tom Joyce | The News Family members of Samuel Bullard sit under a tent while avoiding heavy rain. - - Tom Joyce | The News Photographs from the late patrolman’s life are displayed Saturday. - - Tom Joyce | The News Bullard’s fiancée, Michelle Mathis, participates in a balloon launch honoring him, led by Chet Jessup. - - Tom Joyce | The News A large contingent of N.C. Highway Patrol officers is on hand for the occasion. - -

DOBSON — N.C. Highway Patrol members often have an ultra-professional appearance while on the job, with neat uniforms, meticulous grooming and an orderly demeanor that can make one forget there is a real person behind the badge.

But an event Saturday in Dobson to honor a fallen state trooper showed there were many facets to the life of Samuel Bullard besides his dedication to keeping the highways safe. These included having a big heart, being a prankster and harboring an extreme fear of germs.

Saturday’s occasion on the grounds of the historic county courthouse — to officially unveil Bullard’s name on a memorial to local law enforcement officers who’ve died in the line of duty — was well-timed, since he would have turned 26 that day.

The Wilkes County native who was assigned to the Highway Patrol district covering Surry died in May 2018 during a vehicle pursuit along Interstate 77 just inside the Yadkin County line when his patrol car wrecked and erupted in flames.

Bullard’s death stunned the communities he touched and members of area law enforcement agencies, many of whom were present Saturday in uniform along with local governmental officials and those closest to him.

His birthday of Aug. 24, 2019, officially was proclaimed Trooper Samuel Newton Bullard Day by the Surry County Board of Commissioners, which had all five members in attendance along with at least 100 more people.

With rain falling throughout the program, about a dozen of the late patrolman’s loved ones — including his fiancée, Michelle Mathis — gathered under a tent in front of the memorial and heard various speakers recall his short, but highly meaningful life.

“Trooper Bullard was always smiling and joking and he never seemed to be in a bad mood,” said N.C. Highway Patrol 1st Sgt. Mitch Haunn, who worked with Bullard after his graduation from that agency’s school in the winter of 2016.

Bullard displayed ample abilities as a law enforcement officer during his 28 months of service in Surry County, added Haunn, calling him dependable, honest and kind-hearted — along with being “an expert marksman on the firing range.”

He was known to give American flags to people displaying them when the banners became worn out and volunteered for the Meals on Wheels program to deliver food to elderly homebound persons.

The proclamation by the county commissioners cites Bullard’s diligence in trying to reduce collisions on local roadways and otherwise make travel as safe as possible.

This was evident on the night Bullard was killed while chasing a car after its driver refused to stop for a checkpoint in Surry County, a pursuit that led into Yadkin. Three people were charged with murder and other violations in the incident and have received active prison sentences.

Lighter sides revealed

In addition to his professionalism, humorous sides were revealed Saturday about Trooper Bullard, as recalled by Tristan Davis, who first met him when he was 8. This included working together at the monument company in Elkin owned by Cass Davis, Tristan’s father.

“I got to work with Samuel day in and day out,” the young man told the crowd, terming Bullard a “jokester” of sorts.

“He was just a big prankster.”

One of the ways in which this was manifested transpired after Bullard attended the Highway Patrol school and learned restraint techniques. “He would always try to choke my dad out,” Davis said of Bullard’s playful attempts with a choke-hold.

“He also was a big germaphobe,” his longtime friend said of Bullard. “He was afraid to drink after people and eat after people.”

To illustrate that, Davis described how Bullard once took a Gatorade break while working and took a swig from a container of the popular thirst-quencher, only to realize it was someone else’s.

“And he spewed Gatorade all over the inside of the truck,” to avoid drinking after that person.

Davis further related how Bullard loved to hunt, with he and Cass Davis putting out deer cameras that produced images of the same big buck — leading each to argue good-naturedly about which one was going to bag that animal.

Above all, Tristan Davis said he will remember his pal as just a good man. “He was a great guy with a really big heart.”

Called to serve

Police Chaplain Gray Shelton, a retired Mount Airy officer, said Saturday during an opening prayer that Samuel Bullard exemplified the desired qualities of a law enforcement officer, as a fine person leading a life of service.

This was not for any personal gain, according to Shelton. “But because he was called to serve others.”

“Samuel left a positive mark on every person he came in contact with,” 1st Sgt. Haunn remarked. “The world today is truly a better place because of Trooper Samuel Bullard.”

Said Van Tucker, the chairman of the Surry Board of Commissioners, another speaker at the program: “We appreciate the opportunity to honor his service and his life.”

The inconvenient truth about Saturday’s gathering was that it involved another slain officer’s name being ceremoniously added to six others listed on the memorial before him.

Hopefully, the event will bring peace and comfort to Bullard’s family and friends, pointed out Shelton, the police chaplain.

It was climaxed by an official cutting of a blue and black ribbon to reveal his name on the monument, which had been engraved there previously. Bullard’s fiancée, mother and brother took part in that portion of the program.

It was spearheaded by Chet Jessup of Pilot Mountain, a retired North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) agent who has organized numerous memorial events over the years to remember those making the supreme sacrifice.

“We’ve got a great turnout,” Jessup said. “I’m glad this many people got up on a Saturday morning to show their respect for a fallen officer.”

The event concluded with the release of black and blue balloons from a spot near the memorial in honor of Bullard.

“He’ll live on in our hearts forever,” Tristan Davis said.

Bullard name unveiled

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

