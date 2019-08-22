Fallen trooper to be remembered

Submitted photo N.C. State Highway Trooper Samuel Newton Bullard is seen by his patrol car. -

DOBSON – On Saturday the Surry County Board of Commissioners, in conjunction with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office and numerous other local and state first responders, will host a Celebration of Life event in memory of fallen North Carolina State Highway Trooper Samuel Bullard here on the Surry County Historic Courthouse Square.

Bullard was killed on May 21, 2018, while in a high-speed pursuit of a car driven by Dakota Whitt. Whitt had run through a driver’s license checkpoint in Surry County, and Bullard was one of two troopers who gave pursuit, but his vehicle left the highway and crashed into a bridge abutment on Interstate 77 in Yadkin County. Whitt was later convicted of several related charges, including second-degree murder, and sentenced to 149 to 200 months in prison.

Saturday’s event will include the reading of a proclamation by the Surry County commissioners designating Saturday as Trooper Samuel Newton Bullard Day in Surry and surrounding counties along with the ceremonial unveiling of Trooper Bullard’s name, which was recently added to the Surry County Law Enforcement Officers memorial monument. Trooper Bullard’s family members will be there to cut the unveiling ribbon.

This weekend was chosen for the event because it would have been Trooper Bullard’s 26th birthday, said Chet Jessup, a retired law enforcement veteran who also serves as chairman of the board for the Pilot Knob Volunteer Fire Department.

Jessup grew up in Pilot Mountain and was just seven years old when in 1969 two of the town’s officers were shot and killed: Officers Glenn Branscome and Ralph East. He has organized an annual memorial walk in Pilot Mountain for the fallen officers since 2007.

Commissioner Eddie Harris said at Monday’s county board meeting that Jessup had been instrumental in recognizing officers in Surry County for many years.

Two courthouse corner streets will be blocked off starting around 9 a.m. to allow numerous local and state first responders to set up and display emergency vehicles and equipment for up-close viewing. Emergency response personnel will also be on hand to provide those in attendance with information about their agencies and equipment.

Jessup said there will be activities for kids, including a chance to climb up in the cab of some of the vehicles.

Weather reports Thursday said the high Saturday might only be in the low 70s, but if the day heats up, Jessup reminded folks that the Dobson Splash Pool would allow kids to cool off, so they can put on some swimwear and get wet.

Jessup noted that this is not a memorial, but a celebration of the young man’s life and thus will be an upbeat affair.

County Chairman Van Tucker said he was looking forward to giving time to honor Trooper Bullard for his service and his sacrifice.

Trooper Bullard was born on Aug. 24, 1993. He graduated from the 138th N.C. State Highway Patrol Basic School on Jan. 22, 2016. After graduation he was assigned to Surry County where for the next 28 months he worked to reduce collisions and make the roadways of Surry County and other areas of the region safer for the motoring public.

This is a multiple county event. It all begins at 9 a.m. and will last until about 2 p.m.

N.C. State Highway Trooper Samuel Newton Bullard is seen by his patrol car. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Bullard.jpg N.C. State Highway Trooper Samuel Newton Bullard is seen by his patrol car. Submitted photo