Officer cited for aiding choking student

When he became resource officer at Mount Airy Middle School in 2016, Garrett Chamberlain said he wanted to be a friend and mentor to students rather than just a law enforcement presence on the campus.

That was on display earlier this year when Chamberlain aided a student who was choking by performing the Heimlich maneuver.

The school resource officer has now received official recognition for his actions, which came during a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners last week.

Chamberlain received a special pin from Police Chief Dale Watson for his timely response to a student in a crisis situation.

It occurred on May 24 in the cafeteria of the middle school on Hamburg Street.

When the seventh-grader involved began choking, fellow pupils immediately enlisted the assistance of Chamberlain, who performed the Heimlich maneuver. Also known as abdominal thrusts, it is a first-aid procedure used to treat upper airway obstructions (or choking) by foreign objects which prevent the victim from breathing.

The procedure involves a rescuer standing behind a person and using his or her hands to exert pressure on the bottom of the diaphragm, which compresses the lungs and exerts pressure on any object lodged in the windpipe, which hopefully is expelled.

“It took him several attempts, but he was able to dislodge a cherry tomato from his esophagus,” the police chief said during the meeting concerning Chamberlain’s aid to the student, who recovered from the ordeal.

Watson said Chamberlain successfully applied the Heimlich maneuver under pressure, with the entire student body watching.

The police chief added that the incident in late May is a testament to Chamberlain’s dedication to the school resource officer role. He had joined the Mount Airy Police Department in 2012, serving in its patrol division.

Becoming an SRO was always in the back of the mind of an officer who already was active with kids through an involvement with youth sports, including coaching. Chamberlain, who is in his early 30s and grew up in the city, attended Mount Airy Middle School after it opened in the late 1990s.

While law enforcement on campus is part of the SRO’s duties, Chamberlain sought to be a guiding force in students’ lives when named to that position, a role model and friend, especially in early invention efforts for those deemed at risk.

By all accounts, that has happened.

“When he walks the hallways of Mount Airy Middle School, you would think he was a rock star,” Chief Watson said. “That’s the effect he has on the place.”

So it was only natural that students turned to Chamberlain, someone to whom they strongly relate, when the emergency situation occurred — and he delivered.

“I just want to thank the city of Mount Airy for giving me the opportunity to serve,” he said during the city commissioners meeting attended by his wife and two children, other family members and city police.

Committee appointment

Also at last week’s council meeting, a new member was approved for the Mount Airy Relocation/Retirement Committee.

This was prompted by the resignation from that group of Durenda Wilson.

Rosie Bolin, a local businesswoman, expressed interest in serving with the Relocation/Retirement Committee, and she was appointed to fill the remaining term of Wilson, which expires on Aug. 30, 2020. She then will be eligible for reappointment.

Bolin’s own experience mirrors the work of the committee, which was formed several years ago to help entice retirees to move to the city, along with members of other age groups.

The new appointee and her husband Lee, who have four children, traveled across the U.S. looking for a place to open their business.

Mount Airy became their first choice, she related, and they now operate the Groovy Goose on Market Street.

