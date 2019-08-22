Surry County Schools welcomes new teachers

Lucas Gillispie shares digital resources at the recent Surry County Schools new teacher orientation. -

Surry County Schools welcomed a new group of educators to their ranks, including many who are beginning the teaching profession.

The district recently held new teacher orientation for both beginning teachers and those with experience who are new to Surry County Schools.

The teachers spent two days recently receiving research-based instructional strategies to help them build their teacher toolkits. Other sessions included policies and procedures, financial planning, digital learning, and professionalism taught by Surry County Schools district and school administrators.

A highlight of the two days was a fashion show with Surry County administrators serving as models to demonstrate what to wear and what not to wear. Additionally, teachers were given many instructional textbook resources and other gifts from the Surry County Schools Educational Foundation, Horace Mann, the Delta Eta Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, and Professional Educators of North Carolina.

“Our goal is to foster relationships with new teachers and to acclimate them to the Surry County Schools culture as part of their onboarding process,” said Dr. Tracey Lewis, director of communications/teacher recruitment and retention. “Moreover, new teachers will attend monthly meetings for continued support and to learn additional instructional strategies to facilitate student learning and help them continue to develop as highly-competent teaching professionals.”

“We are so excited you are here. You have made a great choice to begin your teaching career with Surry County Schools. Everyone is here to support you and help you be successful,” stated Mr. Kevin Via, assistant superintendent for human resources.