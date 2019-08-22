Stroup -

The United Fund of Surry County has a campaign chair for its 2019-20 fundraising effort.

Angela Stroup is an occupational therapist who works for Choice Physical Therapy & Wellness in Mount Airy. She has accepted the position of campaign chair. She said she is excited to assist in the challenge of raising $450,000 for the campaign year.

“I am humbled to have been asked to serve United Fund in this capacity,” Stroup said. “United Fund is such an important contributor to our community. All dollars are kept local, and I am excited to be a part of providing for my community in this way. These funds help our community assets do what they do best — we’re all neighbors, and this is neighbors helping neighbors.”

In her post, Stroup will help oversee the agency’s effort to raise $450,000 to be distributed to 26 local human services agencies in Surry County.

The goal is a little lower than last year’s goal of $475,000, which proved to be more of a challenge than organizers had anticipated. The year before United Fund actually exceeded the $475,000 goal, pulling in $490,000 for its work in the community.

Stroup resides in Mount Airy and is the mother of three sons: Eli, Zeb, and Walker. She has lived and practiced in Mount Airy for 20 years. During this time she has enjoyed being an active participant and volunteer with various community entities including the Mount Airy Junior Women’s Club, 5k on the Greenway, Mount Airy City Parks and Recreation Commission, Reeves Community Center, First Baptist Church, Mount Airy City Schools, Surry Medical Ministries and the GRANITE Mentorship Program.

United Fund of Surry serves the needs of people in Surry County by financially supporting community assistance agencies. All dollars are appropriated locally within the county.

The agencies in turn serve adults and children in need. Services include: crisis and emergency care; food provision, utility and medical assistance; shelter/housing, counseling services, senior services, and enrichment opportunities for disabled citizens.

A few of United Fund of Surry’s 26 member agencies are the Salvation Army, American Red Cross, Yokefellow Ministries, Surry Medical Ministries and five area rescue squads.

For more information on the United Fund of Surry County, visit www.unitedfundofsurry.org.

