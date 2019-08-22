Lincare closing hinders patients

Staff report

It’s not an uncommon occurrence — a nationwide company with multiple locations decides to close one of its local branches, leaving its customers with the choice of doing business over the phone, or driving miles to the next nearest office.

But when such a business is responsible for supplying sometimes life-preserving medical equipment, that can leave its customers in a precarious situation.

Such may be the case with the recent closing by Lincare Inc., a Clearwater, Florida-based firm which supplies in-home medical equipment and services for respiratory patients.

The Mount Airy Lincare location office closed in July, which has distressed several of its local clients. At least one, who declined to give his name out of fear doing so would cause a disruption in his service, said the changeover has had definite effects.

He said oxygen deliveries to his home have been delayed, and he has trouble getting anyone with the company to help, saying he mostly gets an automated answering system, and is left on hold for long periods of time.

On its website, Lincare lists a Winston-Salem location as the nearest one for Mount Airy residents, although local clients received a letter at its closing saying their accounts were being transferred to the Wilkesboro location.

Lincare has refused to comment on the move. The Wilkesboro office referred all questions to the corporate office in Florida. No one from the company returned multiple voicemails left there seeking comment.

At least one local competitor said Lincare’s closing has shifted some of its clients to his firm.

Darren Byrd is regional manager for AEROCare USA, based in Orlando, Florida. Byrd’s duties include oversight of the AEROCare Mount Airy location. He said his company has had to add staff to accommodate the influx of new clients.

He said the local AEROCare office now has 11 employees, up from nine prior to Lincare’s closure, with two additional open positions which could be filled if the need continues to grow.

“We have seen an increase in inquiry calls, and referrals from surrounding territories,” Byrd said. While Byrd steered clear of criticizing Lincare, he did say he understood the concerns of its local customers.

“Obviously when a business like that closes down, it affects the continuum of (care) for patients.”

Byrd did say the business both firms are in is a highly competitive one, limited by federal reimbursement levels for Medicaid and Medicare patients, but he otherwise declined to comment on the business side of the operations.

