White Plains students go to the movies

August 21, 2019 mtairynews News 0
Corbin Crouse and Carter Utt enjoying the bus ride to Starmount Crossing Cinema. - Submitted photo
Madison Snow, Capri Simmons, and Corbin Crouse are smiling after watching Angry Birds 2. - Submitted photo

Sixty-two students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade at White Plains Elementary School attended Starmount Crossing Cinema in Jonesville Friday.

These students participated in Summer Reading activities with one of those being a visit to White Plains’ media center during one of the summer dates.

The students and staff members that attended enjoyed watching Angry Birds 2

