White Plains students go to the movies

Submitted photo Corbin Crouse and Carter Utt enjoying the bus ride to Starmount Crossing Cinema. - Submitted photo Madison Snow, Capri Simmons, and Corbin Crouse are smiling after watching Angry Birds 2. -

Sixty-two students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade at White Plains Elementary School attended Starmount Crossing Cinema in Jonesville Friday.

These students participated in Summer Reading activities with one of those being a visit to White Plains’ media center during one of the summer dates.

The students and staff members that attended enjoyed watching Angry Birds 2