Free seminar on starting business slated

August 20, 2019 mtairynews Business, News 0
Harden Harden -

DOBSON — Surry Community College’s Small Business Center will be holding a free seminar “I Want to Start a Business, Where Do I Begin?” three times in Surry County.

The first will be held Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 3 to 4 p.m. in Room 107 at The Elkin Center, 1461 North Bridge St., in Elkin. The second time will be on Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 3 to 4 p.m. in Room 134, The Pilot Center, 612 East Main St., Pilot Mountain. The third time will be Thursday, Aug. 29 in Room 116, The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville. Registration is encouraged, but walk-ins are also welcome.

The seminar will focus on how to start a business and the who, what, when, where, and why aspects of business decision-making. Participants will find answers to some of these questions and learn more about the Small Business Center and other available resources to help prospective entrepreneurs.

Speaker Mark Harden worked with prospective and existing business owners for more than 20 years in the region as a financial advisor, commercial banker, and board member of various economic development organizations before becoming the director of the Small Business Center in 2018. His extensive experience includes partnering with business owners regarding business plans, commercial loans, accounting issues, alternative sources of capital, business resources, and many other issues that face small businesses.

The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce, Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce, and Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring this seminar. To register or to view a complete listing of the upcoming Small Business Center offerings in Surry and Yadkin counties, visit www.surry.edu/sbc. Anyone in need of information about confidential, one-on-one counseling and resource referrals may contact Mark Harden at hardenm@surry.edu or call 336-386-3685. You can follow the Small Business Center on Facebook @surrysbc.

Harden
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Mark-Harden-2018.jpgHarden