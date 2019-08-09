Two firefighters hurt in pet resort blaze

Damages total $400,000 at former theater

By Tom Joyce - tjoyce@mtairynews.com
Smoke billows from the Woof? pet resort as fire personnel attempt to enter. Smoke billows from the Woof? pet resort as fire personnel attempt to enter. -

Two firefighters suffered injuries while fighting an accidental blaze at a pet resort on U.S. 52-North which caused $400,000 in damages and required the services of multiple departments to extinguish.

“It was a pretty big deal,” Mount Airy Fire Chief Zane Poindexter said Friday of the Thursday evening incident at the Woof! resort, which many local residents might remember as the former site of the Mayberry Cinema movie theater. It is located at 502 N. Andy Griffith Parkway between the Coaches restaurant and Mount Airy Toyota.

In addition to the movie theater, the facility has been home to an antique mall and several other businesses over the years, before recently housing the Woof! resort. It is described as a “boutique doggie” establishment offering services such as boarding and grooming.

No animals were harmed due to the commercial structure blaze, the fire chief said.

“No, thank goodness,” Poindexter confirmed Friday. “That was all over social media, I was told later.”

It also was on the minds of Mount Airy Fire Department personnel.

“That was the first thing our guys thought about when we went out,” the chief said of the welfare of any animals involved, pointing out that some of the firefighters are pet owners themselves and were sensitive to that situation.

This is considered an off-time of the year for the resort. “So there were no pets in the facility,” Poindexter added.

Fire personnel arrived on the scene shortly before 10 p.m.

“We had heavy, heavy smoke showing,” the chief said. “Smoke was visible down on Frederick Street (a couple of streets to the south).”

The total fire department manpower on the scene was put at 38. “We had a lot of volunteer departments come in and help us,” Poindexter said, which included the Franklin and Bannertown units.

He said the fire was difficult to battle because the building, while only one story with an attic bearing a tar and gravel roof, had been added onto several times over the years and posed many crooks and turns. “We had to get in a lot of places,” the chief said.

At one point, Scott Hauck of the city fire department injured a knee after falling through a floor and down some steps. Hauck was treated at Northern Hospital of Surry County and released.

Logan Utt, another city firefighter, was treated for dehydration by the Surry County Emergency Medical Service at the scene, where a station was established to monitor the vital signs of personnel engaged.

“It was very high humidity,” Poindexter said of the conditions exacerbated by heavy fire gear.

The building received “a lot of damage,” he said. “Inside, it’s smoke and fire damage throughout the entire structure.”

Damages were put at $300,000 to the property and $100,000 to contents.

Bray Properties, LLC, is the owner of the property, with Carlos Cueller listed as the occupant and owner of the pet resort business, the fate of which was not immediately known.

Although the blaze has been ruled accidental, no actual cause had been released Friday.

“There’s a couple of things being narrowed down, so I don’t want to say right now,” Poindexter said.

