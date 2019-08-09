Local chef takes second in competition

August 9, 2019 mtairynews News 0
Participating in The Battle of the Blades competition are, from left, Julio Cera, Michael Nasrallah, Pamela Ballard, Laura Gomez, Brian Stanislawski and, in front, Alex Feldman. Participating in The Battle of the Blades competition are, from left, Julio Cera, Michael Nasrallah, Pamela Ballard, Laura Gomez, Brian Stanislawski and, in front, Alex Feldman. -
Julio Cera cutting Swordfish during The Battle of the Blades. Julio Cera cutting Swordfish during The Battle of the Blades. -
Laura Gomez works to prepare food during The Battle of the Blades. Laura Gomez works to prepare food during The Battle of the Blades. -

Famed French chef, restaurateur, and culinary writer Auguste Escoffier once said that “Good food is the foundation to genuine happiness.”

At RidgeCrest, an upscale senior living community in Mount Airy, workers try to take genuine happiness to residents through the dining department, and recently the team there had a lot to be happy about.

RidgeCrest Executive Chef Justin Hitt claimed second place at The Battle of the Blades, a culinary competition hosted in Amelia Island, Florida, on July 27.

The competition pitted Executive Chefs from 15 retirement communities against one another, tasking them to create unique appetizers and entrees with special ingredients. Emcee for the evening, Chef Adam Sears, required teams to include pork belly and a starch such white beans, rice, polenta, granola, or lentils, in the appetizer, while swordfish and stone fruit suchy as peaches, plums, or nectarines were required for the entrée.

Hitt’s team was successful, placing second in the event.

“The competition was fierce, but the thing that stood out most to me was the caliber of chefs that are working in these communities,” Hitt said. “They’re taking retirement dining to a whole new level and pushing culinary boundaries.”

”RidgeCrest strives to make each dining experience unique,” the company said in announcing Hitt’s competition result. “Their Culinary Team is continually exploring new recipes, experimenting with ways to revamp classic dishes and developing new techniques both in the kitchen and on the plate.”

“Sitting down for a meal with family and friends is such a heartwarming time,” said RidgeCrest Executive Director Michael Fink, “We are proud to provide an exceptional dining program where our membera and their families can connect over food and drinks. They don’t have to eat in our restaurant, but they want to when they know that Chef Hitt is continually creating new dishes and putting a spin on their favorites.”

RidgeCrest is a five-time Argentum award winning senior living community located at 1000 RidgeCrest Lane in Mount Airy, To learn more about RidgeCrest visit https://ridge-crest.com/.

Participating in The Battle of the Blades competition are, from left, Julio Cera, Michael Nasrallah, Pamela Ballard, Laura Gomez, Brian Stanislawski and, in front, Alex Feldman.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_SLC-JULY-2019-SATURDAY-197-copy.jpgParticipating in The Battle of the Blades competition are, from left, Julio Cera, Michael Nasrallah, Pamela Ballard, Laura Gomez, Brian Stanislawski and, in front, Alex Feldman.

Julio Cera cutting Swordfish during The Battle of the Blades.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_SLC-JULY-2019-SATURDAY-82-copy.jpgJulio Cera cutting Swordfish during The Battle of the Blades.

Laura Gomez works to prepare food during The Battle of the Blades.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_SLC-JULY-2019-SATURDAY-150-copy.jpgLaura Gomez works to prepare food during The Battle of the Blades.