Tractor show echoes farming history

Amy Gordon of Pinnacle was on hand with this 1954 Ford tractor. The tractor was entered in memory of Amy’s husband, the late Todd Gordon, who had purchased and was restoring it. Gordon was an active Rock House Ruritan Club member who was instrumental in starting the club and a driving force behind the establishment of an annual tractor show. He passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 26, 2017. - A wide assortment of more 20 tractors and farm vehicles were on hand for the day. - Elkin blacksmith Steve Collins spent the day demonstrating his almost forgotten craft. - Waynnie Hopkins, left, of Sandy Ridge, and Sherrill Kiser of King talk as they look over Kiser’s 1971 International Cub. - -

Local residents received a glimpse of Surry and Stokes counties’ rich agricultural history Saturday when the Rock House Ruritan Club hosted the 21st edition of the Todd Gordon Memorial Tractor Show.

Held at the Rock House Ruritan Building, located beside the Double Creek Volunteer Fire Department on Highway 268 East, the show featured 20 tractors alongside other farm vehicles and equipment. A featured exhibit of horse-drawn equipment included more than 90 plows, with items dating as far back as the late 1800s.

The day began with a tractor parade and hayride with patrons of all ages taking part. Afterwards, crowds scattered to look at tractors and exhibits, including a live blacksmithing exhibition by Elkin resident Steve Collins.

Families lingered throughout the morning and into the afternoon, with older residents seeking out shady spots to reminisce. Memories were shared with old friends and young family members as classic equipment was examined and explained.

As temperatures rose, several attendees made their way to the Rock House Ruritan Building to enjoy the live music of Billy C. Smith and Friends.

The later part of the day was reserved for recognitions and give-aways. Roy Cain was honored with a trophy for his 1940 John Deere “L” model tractor, the oldest entered for the day.

Cash winners included Sherrill Kiser of King, Jimmy Moore of Rural Hall and Derrick Smith of King, who took home $50, $30 and $20 respectively in a sponsors’ drawing. Steve Collins was the winner of a set of miniature collectible die-cast 1958 Chevrolets

The day’s big winner was local resident Wesley Boles who claimed the day’s $1,000 drawing. According to club representative Don Bennett, the drawing is used each year as a fundraiser with funds used during the coming year to help those in the community with need.

“It was a real good turnout,” Bennett said. “We had a nice collection of tractors and equipment and a lot of people took part in the hayride. Everybody seemed to have a good day.”

Amy Gordon of Pinnacle was on hand with this 1954 Ford tractor. The tractor was entered in memory of Amy’s husband, the late Todd Gordon, who had purchased and was restoring it. Gordon was an active Rock House Ruritan Club member who was instrumental in starting the club and a driving force behind the establishment of an annual tractor show. He passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 26, 2017. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_DSC09061.jpg Amy Gordon of Pinnacle was on hand with this 1954 Ford tractor. The tractor was entered in memory of Amy’s husband, the late Todd Gordon, who had purchased and was restoring it. Gordon was an active Rock House Ruritan Club member who was instrumental in starting the club and a driving force behind the establishment of an annual tractor show. He passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 26, 2017. A wide assortment of more 20 tractors and farm vehicles were on hand for the day. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_DSC09066.jpg A wide assortment of more 20 tractors and farm vehicles were on hand for the day. Elkin blacksmith Steve Collins spent the day demonstrating his almost forgotten craft. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_DSC09044.jpg Elkin blacksmith Steve Collins spent the day demonstrating his almost forgotten craft. Waynnie Hopkins, left, of Sandy Ridge, and Sherrill Kiser of King talk as they look over Kiser’s 1971 International Cub. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_DSC09055.jpg Waynnie Hopkins, left, of Sandy Ridge, and Sherrill Kiser of King talk as they look over Kiser’s 1971 International Cub.