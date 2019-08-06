Fans turn out for cruise-in, concert

Classic cars and car enthusiasts filled downtown Pilot Mountain for the August Hot Nights and Hot Cars Cruise-in on Saturday. -
The streets of downtown Pilot Mountain again filled Saturday for the August version of the Hot Nights and Hot Cars Cruise-in.
A large and enthusiastic crowd came early and stayed until The Extraordinaires took the stage at 5:30 that afternoon. A rain storm then passed through the downtown area, forcing a break as attendees scrambled for shelter.
Only two more events remain in the monthly cruise-ins before the series begins its winter hiatus. Featured bands will be Blackwater Rhythm and Blues on Sept. 7 and East Coast Rhythm and Blues on Oct. 5.
Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs for comfort as they relax or join in the dancing.
Cruise-in hours are from 3 p.m. -9:30 p.m., but early arrival is recommended as streets and parking areas fill quickly.
