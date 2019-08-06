Budbreak proceeds pouring into community

A check for $24,000 from Budbreak Wine and Craft Beer Festival proceeds is presented Tuesday to Doug Yarboro, far right, president of the Rotary Club of Mount Airy. Pictured are members of a festival committee, from left, Sherry Darnell, Laney Johnson and Anne Webb, along with Bob Meinecke, director of the annual event. Committee member Sue Brownfield is not pictured. - Randy Perkins of Burlington, the Rotary District governor, offers remarks during Tuesday's gathering. - The Rotary district governor, left, presents local Rotarian Bob Meinecke, the Budbreak director, for his visionary leadership that has included devising the idea of an annual festival celebrating the region's wine industry, later joined by craft beer. -

Many dollars — 24,000 to be exact — are trickling down to the community from the 10th-annual Budbreak Wine and Craft Beer Festival, for which an official presentation was made Tuesday afternoon.

A facsimile check for $$24,000 was handed over to local Rotary President Doug Yarboro by members of a festival committee, representing proceeds from the event held in downtown Mount Airy on May 4. The funds will support an array of community organizations and programs.

The check presentation occurred during the weekly meeting of the Rotary Club of Mount Airy (formerly known as the Mount Airy Rotary Club), with a special guest in attendance, Rotary District Governor Randy Perkins of Burlington.

Bob Meinecke, a Rotary member who serves as director of the festival that celebrates the area wine and beer industries, said the $24,000 total in charitable proceeds was the second-largest ever reaped from the event. It was eclipsed only by those from a Budbreak Saturday about four years ago.

The Budbreak Wine and Craft Beer Festival is the primary external fundraising event for the Rotary Club of Mount Airy, the success of which allows the club to support non-profit groups and projects in this community and worldwide.

Meinecke added that it has given a total of $150,000 to various non-profit entities and programs during just the past few years.

These include the Surry Arts Council, Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, Salvation Army, United Fund of Surry, Surry Medical Ministries, the support group Friends of the Mount Airy Police Department, the Shepherd’s House homeless shelter, the Yokefellow Food Pantry, Stop Hunger Now and Boy Scouts of America.

The Budbreak director also cited various Rotary projects, including RUSH (Rotarians United to Stop Hunger), involving four events to collect food and money; literacy programs in local elementary schools; a shelter box for storm or earthquake victims; the eradication of polio in the world through a special foundation; and a July 4 fireworks celebration/food drive including support for veterans, among others.

District leader praises club

In an address during Tuesday’s luncheon meeting at Cross Creek Country Club, Perkins, the Rotary district governor, applauded the local unit for its community-service efforts related to Budbreak and other work.

“The passion of Rotary is our service,” said Perkins, who presides over District 7690 of the organization, which includes the Rotary Club of Mount Airy and 48 others throughout the Piedmont area. The district has around 2,500 members altogether, with about 70 on the roster of Mount Airy Rotary.

In addition to other projects mentioned, Perkins pointed to a rarity in that the Rotary Club of Mount Airy sponsors five Interact clubs. These groups bring together young people, ages 12-18, to develop leadership skills while discovering the power of the overall Rotary mission of “Service Above Self.”

“I can’t tell you how impressive that is,” Perkins said of the local group’s sponsorship of five such clubs.

He further mentioned its annual practice of sending a local youth to the United Nations in New York City to present a paper, along with other literacy, school and hunger-related endeavors.

“All these things are important to this community,” said the Rotary District governor, who was joined Tuesday by his wife Reida and Tommy Rosser, district governor-elect.

One notable example of the Rotary Club of Mount Airy’s ongoing international outreach highlighted by Perkins involves mother-and-child water, sanitation and health-care initiatives and programs in Uganda.

He credited such efforts to the club’s makeup, “the special interaction you guys have with each other.”

Perkins believes this stems from the magic of Rotary, which starts with fellowship.

Meinecke received a special pin from the district governor Tuesday recognizing his role as a visionary leader in launching the Budbreak festival.

Visiting Rotary leader on hand

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

