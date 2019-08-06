Catalinas concert is Thursday

The Catalinas, known for high energy beach music, will perform Thursday at the Blackmon Amphitheatre beginning at 7:30 p.m. The group is celebrating 62 years of music this year. -

The Catalinas, known for high energy beach music, will perform Thursday at the Blackmon Amphitheatre beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The band is celebrating its 62nd anniversary this year by spotlighting its musical roots and inspirations.

Admission is $15 or a Surry Arts Council Pass. Children 12 and younger are admitted for free. Dairy Center and Thirsty Souls Community Brewing will be on hand. Coolers are not permitted.

Contact Surry Arts Council for more information or to purchase tickets at 336-786-7998 or visit https://www.surryarts.org