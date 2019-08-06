Worth Street house fire under investigation

Smoke billows from a house at 713 Worth St. as members of the Mount Airy Fire Department prepare to make entry. - A firefighter equipped with an airpack assesses the situation. -

Officials are investigating the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a house on Worth Street in Mount Airy.

“Initially, it appears to be incendiary,” city Fire Marshal Chris Fallaw said Tuesday of the Monday residential blaze and the possibility it was caused by the igniting of combustible materials in a deliberate manner.

But Fallaw added that the probe is preliminary at this point.

“We’re still working on it and processing the scene,” he said Tuesday. “We’re still processing the evidence, and talking with some people in the neighborhood.”

Fire Chief Zane Poindexter confirmed Tuesday that there had been no firm determination on whether the incident at 713 Worth St. near Wood’s TV was suspicious in nature.

“We haven’t ruled on that yet — we’re still working on some things with the police department.” The State Bureau of Investigation also was called to the scene.

One person lived in the house, identified as Michael Paul Desmarais, who wasn’t home when the fire broke out Monday morning.

“He lived there some and he lived another place some,” the fire chief explained.

Damages to the structure, described as a “block house,” were estimated at $29,000.

“It’s a total loss,” the fire chief said. The owner of the property is listed as Wood Holdings, LLC.

Firefighters have determined where the blaze started. “We think somewhere around the front of the house in the living room area, on the inside,” Poindexter said.

Flames spread from that location, with the chief pointing out that portions of the residence which didn’t receive fire damage suffered smoke damage and contributed to the overall finding of a total loss. Heavy smoke was visible from the structure at times.

Seventeen firefighters responded to the scene, which required Worth Street to be temporarily closed in the area of the blaze.

The Surry County Emergency Medical Service was on hard, but no injuries resulted, with American Red Cross personnel also assisting.

Poindexter and Fallaw were hoping to provide an update on the investigation sometime later this week.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

