Police reports

• A Mount Airy man has been jailed under a $40,000 secured bond on charges including felony fleeing to elude arrest which led to a motor vehicle crash, according to city police department reports. This stemmed from an incident last Thursday that involved Larry Mitchell Towe, 23, of 473 Slate Road, being stopped for speeding.

Towe, operating a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup, allegedly fled from the traffic stop, initiating a police pursuit, and wrecked on Old Shoals Road at the intersection of South Main Street. He was found to be wanted on a felony probation violation and in addition to fleeing to elude arrest was charged with reckless driving, unsafe passing, no operator’s license, speeding and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeanna Hope Towe, 23, Towe’s wife, of 232 Wards Gap Road, Cana, Virginia, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a Schedule III controlled substance (suboxone) after being encountered by police while seeking medical treatment. She is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Aug. 26 and Larry Mitchell Towe, Sept. 3.

• Laurie Ann Diehl, 54, of 1114 Granite Road, turned herself in at the police station Friday on outstanding warrants for charges of larceny and possession of stolen goods, stemming from a July 18 incident at Northern Hospital of Surry County.

Diehl is accused of taking a cosmetic bag there by concealing it in her purse. The bag, valued at $15 and owned by Richmarie Ramirez of Ararat, contained an unspecified sum of money, a driver’s license and a Social Security card. Diehl is free on a written promise to appear in District Court this Wednesday.

• Sherri Ashlin Reid, 49, of Sugar Grove, Virginia, was charged with driving while impaired, hit and run involving property damage, assault with a deadly weapon and injury to personal property Wednesday night after allegedly fleeing the scene of a collision with a 2013 Toyota Camry and intentionally striking the victim of that crime with her 2002 Honda.

The wreck occurred at the intersection of U.S. 52 and U.S. 601, with Reid arrested about 10 minutes later on Depot Street. She was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond and slated for an appearance in District Court on Wednesday of this week. The victim, Myra Eugenia Martin of Elkin, was not injured, police records indicate, but her car received $1,000 in damage.

• A break-in was discovered last Tuesday at A-Plus Carports on Riverside Drive, which involved the theft of a Miller welder valued at $400. Fernando Alonso of Pilot Mountain, an employee of the business, is listed as the victim of the crime.