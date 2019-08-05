Longtime preservation advocate honored

Mayor David Rowe prepares to present Glenda Creech with a resolution of appreciation recognizing her service to the Mount Airy Historic Preservation Commission which has spanned nearly 25 years. - Glenda Creech, left, enjoys cake along with her husband Joe and Bobbi Collins, a member of the Historic Preservation Commission, during a reception accompanying her recognition by city officials. -

Despite many people talking about the need to preserve older buildings or historic architecture, they often stand by silently as these fall victim to the wrecking ball and new development.

But Glenda Creech of Mount Airy is being hailed as an exception to that.

Creech was an early member of the city Historic Preservation Commission, appointed in 1995, and recently decided to step down after nearly 25 years of service to the group that is a citizen advisory body to the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners.

This has included Creech serving as chairman of the nine-member Historic Preservation Commission appointed by the commissioners which has multiple functions, including advising the city council on historic landmark and property designations. It also serves as a design review board for proposed changes to the exterior of such properties and structures in order to safeguard the sites’ integrity.

That has not been an easy job at times — as private property rights clashed with governmental regulation — but Glenda Creech has served with distinction, according to those who have worked with her.

“What sticks out in my mind is she was always putting the city of Mount Airy first — the welfare of the city in preserving the older things,” said Betty Wright, a fellow longtime local preservationist who is a member of the historic commission.

Creech has been a watchdog for ensuring that state preservation guidelines were adhered to locally, Wright added Monday.

“She has been a dedicated member, a hard worker,” she said of Creech’s service with the Historic Preservation Commission.

Pride in revitalization

Creech says her work with that group came natural.

“This has been an interest of mine for years and years,” she said Monday.

Something she is most proud of during her tenure is seeing the revitalization of older homes, particularly on the south side of town. It has been a contagious situation at times, with one property owner making improvements and others following suit.

“The next-door neighbor likes the look of that, and they start to work on theirs,” Creech explained. “You can just see the number of homes that have been restored.”

It has been especially reassuring to witness young families embrace the houses, the longtime commission member said. “That’s one of our goals — to try to keep these older properties going.”

One example of Creech’s devotion to guidelines surfaced in 2016 when the owner of a bed and breakfast establishment sought unsuccessfully to install a circular driveway there.

In a quasi-judicial hearing in May of that year, the Historic Preservation Commission unanimously denied an application for a certificate of appropriateness to allow that change.

Creech spoke most fervently on behalf of the commission in opposing the request, pointing out that the group had denied two driveway applications in the past which would’ve allowed parking at the front of structures in violation of the rules. This included the Mount Airy Municipal Building.

Local preservation guidelines state that “it is not appropriate to locate a new off-street parking area in a district with residential character where it is visible from the street, where it will significantly alter the proportion of built area to yard area on the individual site, or it will directly abut the principal structure.”

Recognition by city

Creech, who said she decided to step down from the preservation group for health reasons, was honored for her many years of service during a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners Thursday.

This included Mayor David Rowe presenting her with a resolution of appreciation containing the signatures of city officials and members of the advisory group, recognizing Creech “as a friend of historic preservation efforts” in Mount Airy.

The resolution also says that the statewide organization Preservation North Carolina acknowledges her “tireless” work in that field.

“Your dedication to the city and what you have stood for is beyond reproach,” the mayor said of Creech.

Other officials also thanked the departed commission member for her nearly 25 years of service full of meetings and other obligations, including City Manager Barbara Jones, who stressed the commitment this represents.

“When you think about that,” Jones said, “that is a tremendous amount of time to give back to a community.”

