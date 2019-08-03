Rash of vehicle vandalisms hits city

Mariza Saldana points to a flat tire on the rear of her Pontiac G6 Friday, the result of being punctured with a sharp object as part of a damage spree on Granite Road which targeted 15 vehicles altogether. Saldana, whose car also received scratches, is holding her daughter, Jaritza Cruz, age 9 months. -

Residents of a Mount Airy neighborhood woke up to an unwelcome sight Friday morning: damage to about 15 vehicles, including tires being slashed.

Police Chief Dale Watson said an average of one to two tires per vehicle were punctured with a sharp instrument believed to be a knife, during the rash of vandalism that occurred along Granite Road. He called it “a senseless act for no reason at all.”

One of the victims is Mariza Saldana, who discovered both rear tires on her 2008 Pontiac G6 flattened Friday morning after she awoke and was planning to leave with her 9-month-old daughter, Jaritza.

“She had a doctor’s appointment, and I couldn’t go to it,” the young mom said, referring to the dilemma of having just one spare tire available.

The damaged tires apparently can’t be patched, Saldana added while pointing to a deep gash in the tread field of one of the tires from which the wires were sticking. The paint on her car also was scratched in multiple spots.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do,” the Granite Road resident said.

The police chief put the damage total at around $2,500, which was significant in some individual cases.

“One neighbor has 16-inch tires,” said a woman who did not give her name, requiring “hundreds of dollars to replace.”

In addition to motor vehicles not being spared from the damage spree, bicycles were involved, including tires and seats punctured.

Chief Watson said the damage was isolated to Granite Road, located in a public-housing neighborhood situated between North Main Street and Riverside Drive.

No underlying motive for the vandalism spree had been identified Friday afternoon, including being triggered by any previous incidents or unrest among neighbors.

Saldana, the young mother victimized, theorizes that it was a random act by individuals simply trying to wreak havoc.

“I just think to be honest, it’s kids or someone who did not have anything better to do than come destroy people’s things,” the Granite Road resident said of the incident she finds bewildering.

“What kind of people would do things like this?”

The police chief agreed.

“There’s no reasonable explanation at all,” he said of the vandalism spree and the harm caused to victims. “All it does is bring a financial hardship to these individuals — a crime like this serves no purpose.”

Police are actively working the case, including seeking information from anyone who might have witnessed suspicious activity in the neighborhood overnight Thursday or otherwise has knowledge to bring whoever is responsible to justice.

“Suspect information is non-existent at this point,” Watson said Friday. Anyone with details about the vandalism spree is asked to call Officer Cody Smith at the Mount Airy Police Department, who is leading the investigation.

In the meantime, Watson advises residents of the city to be on the lookout for such activities in their neighborhoods and notify police promptly if something similar is witnessed.

