Budget talks delayed; groups left hanging

Tom Joyce | The News Doug Carter, a financial adviser hired by the city of Mount Airy, shown in 2018, will be assisting local government officials in devising strategies to pay for major projects in a process expected to begin later this month. -

When adopting the city budget in June, Mount Airy officials delayed funding decisions involving major capital needs in town and projects of community organizations, with the promise these would be addressed in July.

However, that month has passed with no further discussions having been held on city capital improvements (affecting building or equipment needs such as vehicles), and municipal appropriations for entities including the Surry Arts Council and Mount Airy Museum of Regional History.

And the latest word from City Hall is that no date has been finalized for officials to meet and deal with those topics, although it is expected to occur at some point in late August.

The Mount Airy Board of Commissioners had voted 4-1 on May 16 (with Commissioner Jim Armbrister dissenting) to hold in mid-July the first of what was expected to be several meetings on beginning a capital improvements plan process. This was to be led by Doug Carter, a financial adviser hired by Mount Airy officials last year to devise strategies and otherwise assist with various budgetary challenges.

A desire to meet that schedule was restated during a workshop on June 11, when the commissioners approved the budget for the city’s present fiscal year in a 3-2 decision.

The votes by the two dissenters, Armbrister and Commissioner Jon Cawley, reflected their concerns about delaying action on city capital needs and also funding levels for outside non-profit organizations such as the arts and museum groups. While these are not municipal agencies, Mount Airy officials have recognized the contribution they make to the community by providing annual financial support.

Operational funding from the city government for such groups, also including the Mount Airy Public Library, Mount Airy Rescue Squad and Mount Airy City Schools, was capped at present levels in the new budget.

Comments by Armbrister and Cawley in June indicated that they favored increased support for those entities, and particularly the Surry Arts Council and Mount Airy Museum of Regional History.

The museum and arts groups additionally have requested a combined $1.5 million over the next five years for facility construction and upgrades. That includes a new building planned by the Surry Arts Council which would feature a Siamese Twins museum and statue.

Progress slowed

Tanya Jones, arts council executive director, said Thursday that the delay in further budget talks on those requests, as part of the city capital needs outlook, are affecting the organization’s building plans.

“We are certainly hopeful that this is still viable, and that the city will have more incentive to fund our museum after the very successful sister city signing,” Jones said of an event on July 19.

On that date, Mount Airy Mayor David Rowe and the governor of a province in Thailand from where the Siamese Twins hailed signed an agreement that is expected to increase tourism visits locally by Thailanders — with the museum as a focal point.

“We are doing everything we can with the funds we have, but we are not where we need to be,” Jones said of overall efforts to finance the estimated $4 million project and forge final plans.

“And we remain very hopeful.”

Matt Edwards, the museum executive director, could not be reached for comment Thursday concerning how that facility is being affected by the city funding situation.

In addition to seeking more operational money for this budget year, museum officials requested another $500,000 — $100,000 annually over the next five years — to aid a $3.5 million fundraising campaign now under way to make major improvements at the museum.

These include expanding exhibits at the North Main Street facility that was established in 1993 in order to integrate items that have been donated to the museum in recent years into displays.

During the budget meeting in June, commissioners Armbrister and Cawley suggested that putting off major funding decisions were akin to kicking the can down the road since the municipality’s financial situation would not have improved over the summer.

Capital allocations in the new budget total $552,563 for the general fund category, compared to $4 million worth of needs identified earlier.

The bigger picture is that Mount Airy is facing capital needs of $42 million over the next 10 years for both general fund operations and its separate water-sewer division. This has largely resulted from delaying some major expenses in recent years.

“You are not the only ones that are behind on capital improvements,” Carter, the financial adviser, told Mount Airy officials in May. He also works with other local government officials in the state.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

