Masons’ supper to benefit school lunches

Pilot Lodge #493, A.F. & A.M. will host an open house and “poor man’s supper” this Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

Pilot Lodge is located at 122 Veterans Drive in Pilot Mountain, along South Key Street beside the Pilot Knob Volunteer Fire Department.

Proceeds from the meal will go toward the retirement of funds currently owed on outstanding charged school lunches. According to lodge members, the Surry County Schools district currently has more than $9,000 in outstanding school lunch charges.

“Pilot Lodge #493 is asking for the community’s help to retire this debt for our students,” secretary Homer Dearmin explained. “This is a burden on our families, our education system and our school lunch program. If we can help to allow the focus to be on education and not on debt, we’ve done a good thing.”

The donations-only meal will consist of pinto beans and all the traditional fixings and will be available throughout the afternoon. The project was suggested by lodge fundraising chairman Casey Shaw, who became aware of the situation while reading about similar issues in neighboring counties.

“I’ve never been hungry except by choice and never been in a situation where I couldn’t afford to eat,” Shaw noted. “I can’t imagine the stress that would be on a family that needed to choose between feeding their kids, paying bills or buying medicine. And when a child is hungry, they’re not going to be able to think as clearly.”

The afternoon will also serve as an open house for the lodge.

“We’ll have lodge brothers on hand to answer questions and to provide information about who we are and what we do,” Shaw said. “We’ll also be available to talk about our charities, including what we’re doing locally.”

“Our core principles are brotherly love, relief and truth,” Dearmin said. “This meal fits well with those principles as we continue to try to be a positive force in our community.

“This coincides with the June Hot Nights, Hot Cars event in downtown Pilot Mountain,” Dearmin noted, “so we hope to see folks from all over the place. This is an opportunity for us to do something for the children and families in our community, to showcase our lodge and to demonstrate our Masonic principles.”

