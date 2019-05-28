Poppies distributed to remember the fallen

In recognition of Memorial Day weekend, veterans from Pilot Mountain VFW Post 9436 were up early Saturday morning to distribute “Buddy Poppies” at the town’s Key Street-Main Street intersection.
The name of the tiny handmade flowers reference the classic poem, “In Flanders Fields,” by John McCrae.
The official memorial flower of the VFW, each Buddy Poppy is assembled by disabled and needy veterans in VA hospitals.
According to Post Commander Don Isaacs, the flowers are distributed free of charge to passersby with donations accepted when offered. All donations go into the Veterans Relief Fund to be used to assist local veterans with need.
Veterans from Post 9436 voiced appreciation to residents of Pilot Mountain and surrounding areas for their donations.