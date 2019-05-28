Medical assisting students support ARK

Submitted photo Students in the Medical Assisting Student Organization at Surry Community College were able to present the ARK homeless shelter in Elkin with a $1,000 check raised by selling raffle tickets. Pictured, from left, are Katlyn Kindle; Rose Phipps; Emily Hall; Britney Rodriquez; Catie McCann; Katie Spainhour; Paige Crouse, MASO President; Jennifer Blackburn-Bracey of the ARK; Chloe Gordy; Brady Vaught; Stephanie Sheets; Camille Hayden; Victoria Steele; Tracy Moreno; and Jessica Solis. -

DOBSON — Students in the Medical Assisting Student Organization at Surry Community College conducted a raffle that helped the ARK, an organization in Elkin that provides shelter for homeless people.

“Paige Crouse, President of MASO, knew about the ARK from previous volunteer work there, and knew they were in the process of renovations to the kitchen,” explains Shannon Mitchell, CMA, AAMA; a Medical Assistant Instructor and Faculty Advisor for MASO. “The students thought it would be a great opportunity to work together and give back to the community by conducting a raffle and giving the proceeds to the ARK.”

The students sold raffle tickets for $5 each or five tickets for $20, and as a result, they were able to present the ARK with a $1,000 check. Participating students included Camille Hayden of Ararat; Chloe Gordy of Boonville; Tracy Moreno of Dobson; Jessica Solis, and Katie Spainhour of Elkin; Paige Crouse, and Catie McCann of Lowgap; Emily Hall, Stephanie Sheets, Victoria Steele, Britney Rodriquez, and Brady Vaught of Mount Airy; Rose Phipps of Sparta; and Katlyn Kindle of Yadkinville.

SCC offers a two-year degree in medical assisting, which prepares students to become multi-skilled health care professionals who perform administrative, clinical and laboratory procedures. SCC’s program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs, which enables graduates to sit for the American Association of Medial Assistants’ Certification Examination to become Certified Medical Assistants. High school juniors and seniors can take classes, tuition free, that led to the Medical Assisting degree through the Career & College Promise dual enrollment program.

The final admissions deadline for the fall 2019 Medical Assisting program is July 15. Follow the Medical Assisting program on Facebook @SurryMedicalAssisting. For assistance with college application, financial aid, or class registration, contact Student Services at 336-386-3264 or studentservices@surry.edu.

Students in the Medical Assisting Student Organization at Surry Community College were able to present the ARK homeless shelter in Elkin with a $1,000 check raised by selling raffle tickets. Pictured, from left, are Katlyn Kindle; Rose Phipps; Emily Hall; Britney Rodriquez; Catie McCann; Katie Spainhour; Paige Crouse, MASO President; Jennifer Blackburn-Bracey of the ARK; Chloe Gordy; Brady Vaught; Stephanie Sheets; Camille Hayden; Victoria Steele; Tracy Moreno; and Jessica Solis. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_MASO-Students-Donation-PRINT.jpg Students in the Medical Assisting Student Organization at Surry Community College were able to present the ARK homeless shelter in Elkin with a $1,000 check raised by selling raffle tickets. Pictured, from left, are Katlyn Kindle; Rose Phipps; Emily Hall; Britney Rodriquez; Catie McCann; Katie Spainhour; Paige Crouse, MASO President; Jennifer Blackburn-Bracey of the ARK; Chloe Gordy; Brady Vaught; Stephanie Sheets; Camille Hayden; Victoria Steele; Tracy Moreno; and Jessica Solis. Submitted photo