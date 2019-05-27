Holiday event honors the fallen

North Surry High School Air Force JROTC cadets Matthew Jarrell, left, and Jesse Willard are shown after laying a wreath at the city war memorial during Monday's Memorial Day service in Mount Airy. - Cadet Technical Sgt. Weatherly Reeves, one of several students serving as guest speakers Monday, talks about the symbolism behind her blue uniform. - A display of red poppies and a cross in honor of those who've died in war rests in the foreground as Commissioner Steve Yokeley, left, addresses the crowd. - High school JROTC cadets display flags. - - Don and Glenda Weddle of Mount Airy find an appropriate way to shield themselves from the sun Monday: an umbrella of red, white and blue. - - Even Uncle Sam made it to the event, seemingly greeting Memorial Honor Guard members of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars. - - Cadet Anohy Rincon reads "In Flanders Fields," a poem that emerged during World War I. - - The crowd stands at attention at one point during Monday's program in Mount Airy. - -

As the temperature neared 80 Monday morning, Air Force dress blues seemingly were not an ideal fashion choice — but that didn’t stop local cadets from mobilizing to help honor America’s fallen heroes.

In addition to Air Force JROTC students from North Surry High School, uniformed personnel from Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Honor Guards of Mount Airy and Pilot Mountain participated in the city’s annual Memorial Day service along with its Honor Guard.

A sun-drenched crowd gathered near the city war monument, featuring a number of veterans, also did its part for patriotism — including many wearing colors of red, white and blue for the solemn, yet uplifting occasion.

Unlike past city Memorial Day programs that have had war veterans as guest speakers, Monday’s service of honor and remembrance for those who’ve died while serving in the U.S. military relied on the North Surry JROTC cadets for this role.

Though they haven’t directly experienced the horrors of battle, the full meaning of the day seemed to be clearly understood among the youths who strategically marched to a podium and addressed the audience for various parts of the program.

Cadet Technical Sgt. Weatherly Reeves even referred to the dark-blue uniform she was wearing during her speech, saying that individuals can have different dreams and goals. “However, when we adorn that uniform, we are reminded that we are stronger united — under one mission and one goal,” she said.

“We are united in our clothing, casting our differences aside — taking on a far greater role than ourselves,” the cadet added, highlighting the color blue’s prominence in the “shimmering blue ocean” where Americans’ journey began, along with the color’s presence on the flag.

“As a proud member of JROTC, and as a citizen of my country, I find strength in the blue,” Technical Sgt. Reeves said.

“As we salute the flag, I see blue behind the stars — I reflect on our ancestors, with spirits of blue — who died so that this country may live.”

Two other cadet speakers — Luckas Hawks and Anohy Rincon, each wearing battle fatigues — focused on the poem “In Flanders Fields,” written in 1915.

“Within months, it became the most popular poem of World War I,” Hawks said of the composition that references red poppies growing over the graves of dead soldiers which are now one of the world’s most-recognized memorial symbols.

“In Flanders Fields” also is unique due to being written from the point of view of the dead and offering advice to the living, as illustrated by some of its lines, which Cadet Rincon delivered Monday:

“Short days ago we lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow, loved and were loved, and now we lie, in Flanders fields. … The torch; be yours to hold it high. …We shall not sleep, though poppies grow in Flanders fields.”

Cadets from North Surry also led the laying of a wreath at the memorial containing names of Surry County’s war dead, the Pledge of Allegiance and an invocation. Members of a school quartet sang the national anthem.

“Noble sacrifices” will not be forgotten

The city government, which sponsored Monday’s service, was represented by Commissioner Steve Yokeley, who emceed the program and also read a proclamation in honor of Memorial Day and its significance.

“It is our solemn duty as American citizens to remember and honor the brave men and women who have made the supreme sacrifice for the cause of freedom and the security of our nation,” it says in part.

“The noble sacrifices of these service men and women will not be forgotten,” the proclamation adds. “Every life is a loss to their loved ones, to our military and to our nation.”

While these heroes should be honored every day for the “profound contribution” they have made, the proclamation states, this should especially be the case on Memorial Day.

“Americans stand with families who grieve, and we share in their great sorrow and great pride.”

Monday’s event concluded with a traditional rifle volley salute and the playing of “Taps” by the VFW Memorial Honor Guards of Mount Airy Post 2019 and Pilot Mountain Post 9436.

Honor Guard Commander Harlan Hawks of Pilot Mountain explained the meanings of both.

The gun salute dates to the European wars of centuries ago, he told the assemblage, during which battles would end with a truce so each side could gather its dead and wounded, leading up to a volley in remembrance of the fallen.

Meanwhile, “Taps” is the gentle melody that has been played at night at military installations and during funerals of service personnel and other ceremonies to express the same basic thought of a time of rest being at hand.

Among those watching Monday’s service was Rob Sinton, a Vietnam veteran who was the keynote speaker for the city’s Memorial Day program in 2018.

Sinton said he appreciated the ample presence and perspectives of the young people on the program. “And they did a good job.”

The Vietnam vet had spoken last year on the “ghosts” of that war — those he served with who didn’t come home, but still have remained vivid in his memories for years afterward.

“Memorial Day is always rough for me,” Sinton said after Monday’s event.

North Surry High School Air Force JROTC cadets Matthew Jarrell, left, and Jesse Willard are shown after laying a wreath at the city war memorial during Monday’s Memorial Day service in Mount Airy. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Remember-this-1.jpg North Surry High School Air Force JROTC cadets Matthew Jarrell, left, and Jesse Willard are shown after laying a wreath at the city war memorial during Monday’s Memorial Day service in Mount Airy.

Cadet Technical Sgt. Weatherly Reeves, one of several students serving as guest speakers Monday, talks about the symbolism behind her blue uniform. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Remember-this-2.jpg Cadet Technical Sgt. Weatherly Reeves, one of several students serving as guest speakers Monday, talks about the symbolism behind her blue uniform. A display of red poppies and a cross in honor of those who’ve died in war rests in the foreground as Commissioner Steve Yokeley, left, addresses the crowd. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Remember-this-3.jpg A display of red poppies and a cross in honor of those who’ve died in war rests in the foreground as Commissioner Steve Yokeley, left, addresses the crowd. High school JROTC cadets display flags. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Remember-this-4.jpg High school JROTC cadets display flags. Don and Glenda Weddle of Mount Airy find an appropriate way to shield themselves from the sun Monday: an umbrella of red, white and blue. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Remember-this-5.jpg Don and Glenda Weddle of Mount Airy find an appropriate way to shield themselves from the sun Monday: an umbrella of red, white and blue. Even Uncle Sam made it to the event, seemingly greeting Memorial Honor Guard members of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Remember-this-6.jpg Even Uncle Sam made it to the event, seemingly greeting Memorial Honor Guard members of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars. Cadet Anohy Rincon reads "In Flanders Fields," a poem that emerged during World War I. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Remember-this-7.jpg Cadet Anohy Rincon reads "In Flanders Fields," a poem that emerged during World War I. The crowd stands at attention at one point during Monday’s program in Mount Airy. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Remember-this-8.jpg The crowd stands at attention at one point during Monday’s program in Mount Airy.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.