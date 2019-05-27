College holds annual talent show

The participants of the Fourth Annual "Surry's Got Talent" are, from left, Victoria Holmes; Luke Dowell, third place; Abbi Freeman, second place; Heather Couch, first place, and Greg Matthews.

Surry Community College’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society held its fourth annual Surry’s Got Talent earlir this month. The show is a fundraiser which highlights the talents of SCC students, as well as supporting PTK projects and activities.

“This year the show had five entries, and it was really difficult for the judges to choose the winners,” said Dr. Kathleen Fowler, faculty co-sponsor of PTK.

Ultimately, the judges awarded first place to Heather Couch of Rhonda, who performed “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac on guitar.

Placing second was Abbi Freeman of Mount Airy who performed “Hero” by Family of the Year on ukulele, and coming in third was Luke Dowell of Mount Airy who performed “For What It Is Worth” by Buffalo Springfield on guitar. Victoria Holmes of Traphill and Greg Matthews of Mount Airy also performed.

The Surry Community College’s PTK chapter was recently named one of the top 100 out of 1,300 chapters worldwide at Catalyst, the PTK Annual Convention, in Orlando, Florida.

The college’s PTK organization does campus service projects and participates in a college-wide service project each year. Most recently, the chapter worked on an Honors in Action project which surveyed students concerning their knowledge of drug addiction and its effects on the community. They also coordinated with several other groups within the community to create a documentary on drug addiction in Surry County which they presented in conjunction with a special visit in April by Beth Macy, the author of “DOPESICK,” at the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology at Surry Community College.

For more information about Phi Theta Kappa, contact PTK’s Faculty Co-Advisors Dr. Kathleen Fowler at 336-386-3560 or fowlerk@surry.edu and Selina Dougherty at 336-386-3257 or doughertys@surry.edu, or go to www.ptk.org. Follow the local chapter on Facebook @surryPhiThetaKappa.

