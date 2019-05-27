Business students support ARK

Submitted photo Surry Community College student Raquel Garcia, left, visits with The ARK Director Cynthia Cothren when Garcia delivered the donated items. -

DOBSON — Business students in BUS 110 and BUS 137 at Surry Community College’s Yadkin Center conducted a spring community service project that helped the ARK, an organization in Elkin that provides shelter for homeless people.

Raquel Garcia served as the student coordinator for the project.

“The ARK is a family shelter that helps families with little to no resources. They supply families with the necessary things and help them with finding jobs. This shelter also provides families with counseling if needed,” Garcia said.

The students provided 156 items to The ARK.

“We were able to donate canned food, soup, laundry detergent, paper bags, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, sandwich bags, dish sponges, razors and plastic baskets. These items can hopefully be used by those families that need them,” Garcia said.