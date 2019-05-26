City schools honor retirees

Submitted photo Retirees recently honored by the Mount Airy City Schools include, front row, from left, Tami Goins, Pam Sewell, Marie Niland, Diane Hart, Cindy Wilson; back row, Jill Arrington, Susan Bond, Gloria Best, Vicki Snow, and Mark Hiatt. - Submitted photo Retirees, school officials, and others gathered for a recent Mount Airy City Schools retirement dinner, held at the Board of Education room in the new Community Central Office. -

Fourteen Mount Airy City Schools employees were celebrated for the more than 340 combined years they served students, staff, parents and the Mount Airy community.

MACS recently held its retirement dinner in the Board of Education room at the new Community Central Office on Riverside Drive, where the 14 retirees were recognized.

Tharrington Primary School celebrated four educators: Cathy Akers, Susan Bond, Marie Niland and Betty Snow.

Jones Intermediate School also recognized four staff members: Anna Morton, Pam Sewell, Vicki Snow and Cindy Wilson.

Mount Airy Middle School acknowledged Gloria Best for her years of teaching.

Mount Airy High School celebrated four employees: Tami Goins, Diane Hart, Mark Hiatt and Rebecca Smith.

Central Office recognized Jill Arrington for her years of service.

Family members, principals, Board of Education members, staff members and administrators gathered together to share stories of how each individual contributed to Mount Airy City Schools.

“These individuals have made a difference in the lives of others. We appreciate their years of dedicated service to the students of Mount Airy City Schools,” the school system said in a statement regarding the event. “Congratulations on your retirement.”