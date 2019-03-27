Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following incident reports:

• Marty Draughn and Treva Fitzgerald reported a break-in at their residence on Cedar Point Drive, Mount Airy, on March 2. They said between 8 p.m. the night before and just past midnight that day, someone broke into an outbuilding and stole several tools and go-kart motors.

Listed as taken were a Craftsman 3/8-inch impact wrench ($90) and 1/2-inch impact wrench ($150), and Snap-On 3/8-inch impact wrench ($250), 1/2-inch impact wrench ($325) and 3/8-inch socket set ($290).

• Dennis Payne, of Payne Farm Trail, Dobson, reported property damage March 10. He stated that between March 8-10 someone came onto the property and cut the cow pasture’s fencing in two places during the larceny of an ATV previously reported. The fence damage was estimated at $200.

• Diana Coleman, of DOD Trail, Lowgap, reported a break-in of a shed on March 10. She said between 9:45 a.m. and 7 p.m. someone pried open the entrance to the shed and stole items. Listed as stolen were a Skil palm sander ($50), Northern air compressor ($100), Skil portable drill ($50), Craftsman 1/4 and 3/8 wrenches ($50), an impact wrench ($150) and a Craftsman socket set ($100).

• Hardy Bros. Trucking, Siloam Road, Siloam, reported property damage on March 10. Dale Norman stated that between 11 p.m. the night before and 8:30 a.m. someone had caused damage to lawn/garden equipment by getting a vehicle stuck in the parking lot, doing $500 in damage. The report says the case was later cleared by arrest, but the arrest report was not attached to the incident report.

• Claudire Simmons and Tina Simmons, of Preston Lane, Mount Airy, reported credit card fraud on March 9. Tina Simmons stated that she and her elderly mother had discovered charges on their debit cards they didn’t approve. One account had a $63.41 charge and the other an $80 charge, they said.

• The sheriff’s office stated that a stolen van had been recovered in Elkin on March 9. The 2003 Toyota Sienna, listed as belonging to Hellen and Junior Maines of Sparta, was recovered at 9654 N.C. 268, Elkin, which is across the street from Little Richmond Baptist Church. The report lists damages in the amount of $300 done to the Sienna. The report also states that the case was closed by arrest.

• Tina Young, of Mount Airy, reported losing $10,000 in a scam on March 8. The report states that Young spent $10,000 in cash on something that turned out to be a scam. No other details were given on the case.

• Walter and Penny Meredith, of Gnome Lane, Ararat, reported a break-in on March 7. They said that between March 5-7 someone entered the garage and took some tools including a Dewalt impact drill ($200) and a three-ton hydraulic floor jack ($350).

• William Poindexter, of Dobson, reported a theft on March 1 at a residence on Wilmoth Road in Dobson. He said between 6 p.m. the day before and noon that day someone stole an outdoor HVAC unit valued at $800.

