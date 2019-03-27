Shoals Elementary School pairs book buddies

Submitted photo Liam Collins climbs some playground equipment at Riverside Park. - Submitted photo Michael Fischer, Nick Whitaker, Jacob Phipps, Sid Sutphin, and Joshua Key pose for a picture. - Submitted photo Lillie Baker is dressed to show off the idiom “When pigs fly,” Aubrey Harford is “Hold your horses,” and Brooke Myers is “It’s raining cats and dogs.” - Submitted photo Summer Kreeger is dressed as “When life gives you lemons you make lemonade,” while Sarah Shinault likes “Wear your heart on your sleeve.” - - Submitted photo Hadley Bingman and Ellen Fear pose for the camera during some outdoor activities. - - Submitted photo Natalie Fletcher and Ellen Fear are dressed to show off the idiom “When life gives you lemons make lemonade.” - -

SHOALS — Shoals Elementary School is operating what it is calling a book buddy program, pairing fifth-grade students with those in second grade.

“They do lots of reading activities together,” the school said of the program aimed at helping students develop reading skills. “This week they dressed up like their favorite idioms. They also enjoyed a trip off campus together to see a movie and lunch at Riverside Park.”

