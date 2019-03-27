Author to sign shooting-related books

Submitted photo Author Ron Hall will be signing three of his books centered around the Hillsville, Virginia, courthouse shooting of 1912 shortly before productions of “Thunder in the Hills,” a play about the shooting. -

The Carroll County Historical Society will be hosting a book signing by local author Ron Hall in conjunction with production of the drama “Thunder in the Hills” in Hillsville, Virginia.

Hall, who is the author/compiler of three books related to the infamous courthouse tragedy of March 14, 1912, will sign his books and answer questions about this event on the historic courthouse portico on Main Street one hour prior to each play showtime: at 1 p.m. March 30 and April 13, and 6 p.m. on April 6 and April 27.

The Historical Society is offering a discount on Hall’s books: “The Carroll County Courthouse Tragedy,” “The Allen Chase” which consists of newspaper accounts of the search for the Allen family members, and “Notes for the Prosecution” made up of witness statements made to the prosecutor.

The three books will be sold for $30—a savings of $9 off the regular price with all the proceeds going to the Carroll County Historical Society.

They may be purchased at the museum in the historic Courthouse on Main Street any time prior to the play. The museum is open Tuesday – Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm.