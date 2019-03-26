Food-beverage tax on table in city

Tom Joyce | The News Commissioner Jon Cawley makes a point last week while expressing support for a food and beverage tax in Mount Airy. -

Taxes are on the minds of Mount Airy officials this week, including the possible introduction of a food and beverage tax in the city or a one-fourth-cent local sales tax increase.

Those options will be on the table for discussion during a special meeting scheduled Friday at 4 p.m. in the council chambers of the Municipal Building. It is open to the public.

The purpose of the session is to explore the potential of a 1-percent tax on prepared meals and beverages and the quarter of a penny hike in sales taxes.

City officials got a head start in discussing those proposals during a regular meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners last Thursday night, when introduced by Commissioner Jon Cawley.

He has lobbied unsuccessfully for a tax on prepared foods and beverages in the past, but is supporting that idea once again as Mount Airy seeks to boost its revenues. Property taxes were hiked last year by 12 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.

The North Ward commissioner said both during Thursday’s meeting and in subsequent comments Tuesday that he favors the food-beverage option versus the extra one-quarter-cent sales tax. That’s due to his belief that the former would affect tourists more than local residents, targeting dollars from out of town.

“This is for those who choose to go out to eat,” Cawley said of the food-beverage plan, as opposed to the sales-tax option that would apply to all retail purchases including food bought at grocery stores. He referred to a N.C. House of Representatives bill aimed at allowing cities to add a quarter-cent of sales tax to everything bought.

That option would impact those such as single mothers having no choice but to buy diapers, Cawley said as a comparison.

“And that was what was suggested in lieu of the food and beverage tax, because obviously it would bring in a lot more money,” he added Tuesday of local officials’ discussions. “It also would affect a whole lot more people.”

One reason Cawley believes the food and beverage tax would be more of a burden on out-of-towners is based on a heavy volume of traffic coming through Mount Airy each day which is said to exceed the city’s population by more than 10-fold.

Even local residents who eat at restaurants would be affected minimally, according to Cawley. He said someone who does that to the tune of $3,000 in meals yearly would pay $30 as a result of the food-beverage tax amounting to an extra penny on every dollar’s worth sold in addition to the present 7 cents.

“It’s nothing,” he said of that result during a budget planning session on Feb. 28.

“But it would change the whole ability of the city to provide the services that we need.”

No potential revenues have been mentioned for the food and beverage tax, which could emerge during Friday’s session.

“I think we will end up discussing the pros and cons,” Cawley said of the two taxation options.

A positive aspect of the sales-tax hike is that it could be implemented without a lot of fanfare, according to Cawley. He said that on the other hand, state legislative approval is required for the food and beverage tax, through a local request.

State Rep. Sarah Stevens of Mount Airy has said that referendums to let voters decide on the implementation of such a tax has been the most-popular route taken by localities, as opposed to action by commissioners.

Either way, citizens will have the chance for input, Cawley said Tuesday.

“I think there needs to be a lot of public discussion.”

Sales tax hike also eyed

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

