Fee for festival falls flat

Vigorous debate among Mount Airy government officials and citizens on both sides of a discussion involving city funding of tourism has led to this conclusion: Don’t mess with the Autumn Leaves Festival.

The idea of charging the longtime sponsor of the festival, the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce, for security, clean-up and other services the municipality provides for the event surfaced during recent budget deliberations. This is not the first time such a proposal, targeting festivals and events as whole locally, has emerged — but as was the case previously, it has fallen by the wayside.

“For the value received, I think it’s incomparable,” Commissioner Jim Armbrister said during a council meeting last Thursday night regarding what the city government spends on Autumn Leaves, and other gatherings, and gets in return.

“It’s more than covered,” Armbrister said in summarizing an apparent consensus against any proposal for having the chamber, for one, repay the city for festival-related expenses totaling nearly $25,000 per year.

“With that said, I would have to leave it alone for right now,” he said of imposing a reimbursement fee.

Cost concerns voiced

Commissioner Shirley Brinkley brought up that idea during a Feb. 28-March 1 budget planning session, and led a discussion on it at Thursday night’s meeting. Although police/fire and sanitation expenses for all local events were eyed, the issue centered on the Autumn Leaves Festival, as the costliest one.

“I’m not opposed to the festival,” Brinkley said.

Yet she guesses the city government has spent more than $1 million since the event began in the late 1960s, pointing out that this is taxpayers’ money and she is a citizen, too.

“We get nothing in return,” Brinkley said of both taxpayers and city government, which pays the chamber about $5,000 a year for dues and other charges, based on earlier discussions.

“It is take all the time — there’s no give-back — and I’m tired of it as a citizen,” Brinkley added in acknowledging that she was voicing concerns about the popular festival even with her commissioner seat at stake later this year.

“And I’m not afraid of getting elected or not elected.”

While Brinkley has been concerned about such costs for years, she cited one particular episode in 2018 when she sought — unsuccessfully — to have the chamber relinquish the city’s membership fees to that organization.

“And I could not get you to waive those fees,” she said to chamber representatives in the audience Thursday night. “I think there needs to be some consideration for what you charge the city.”

Local citizen Paul Eich offered similar comments during a public forum at the meeting, questioning the often-cited “partnership” between the chamber and city government.

“I as a citizen don’t get to benefit from that partnership — but I do get to pay for it,” Eich said.

He also expressed support for the chamber, but suggested that a way could be found to help alleviate rising festival costs, while pointing out that the organization seems to look out for its welfare concerning those selling items there.

“The chamber doesn’t mind raising costs for vendors.”

Supporters speak up

Another citizen who spoke at the hearing was John Phillips, a local business owner serving as 2019 chairman of the chamber’s board of directors.

Speaking against the imposition of fees to the chamber to reimburse the city for its expenses, Phillips said it would be a mistake to levy such charges because of the benefits provided.

The chamber representative mentioned a 2008 economic impact study by UNC-Greensboro which showed the Autumn Leaves Festival generated $8.5 million to this community from lodging, food and retail sales during its three-day run.

Adjusted for inflation, that equates to $11.5 million today, according to Phillips.

He said the sums for the city’s festival services and its chamber membership represent one-tenth of a penny in Mount Airy’s annual budget.

“I think the Autumn Leaves Festival and the chamber are worth one-tenth of a penny — I hope that as you continue discussions, you will agree.”

That proved prophetic, as multiple commissioners said they did not support imposing fees to recoup the municipality’s costs which might adversely affect the chamber or festival.

“I don’t think it’s an expense,” Commissioner Steve Yokeley said. “I think it’s an investment in our community.”

Yokeley mentioned how numerous local organizations, which might sell barbecue sandwiches or funnel cakes at the festival, depend on it as a major fundraiser.

“And I wouldn’t want to do anything to jeopardize that.”

Commissioner Armbrister said the issue is not just financial in nature.

“One value of festivals is bringing the community together — so there’s things more than money we have to look at,” he said.

“Nobody I’ve heard from is against the Autumn Leaves Festival,” said Commissioner Jon Cawley, reporting that this includes downtown business owners whose doors are blocked during the event but who still see value in the festival.

No actual motion was introduced for the commissioners to vote on, meaning the present setup will remain.

“I didn’t expect to get a rave review on this,” Brinkley admitted as the council wrapped up the discussion.

ABC appointment, rezoning

Among other business at their meeting, the city commissioners approved:

• The rezoning of property at 852 N. Franklin Road from B-3 (Neighborhood Business) to R-20 (Residential). The change was sought by Steven Quesinberry of Forrest Drive, owner of the 1.13-acre parcel involved.

A single-family dwelling now occupies the property, which is located in a predominantly residential area just south of the Westlake Drive intersection. It has deteriorated beyond repair and is to be demolished to allow the placement of a double-wide manufactured home on the site, aided by the rezoning.

• The appointment of John Sanders to the Mount Airy ABC Board. Sanders is replacing J.T. Palmer, whose term has expired and he elected not to be reappointed.

Sanders was approved for a three-year term that will expire March 7, 2022. He is owner and president of Sanders Electric Co. The Mount Airy ABC Board oversees the city liquor store on Starlite Road.

