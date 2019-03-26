School board works to cut project costs

Jeff Linville | The News Sarah Bowen, county finance officer, discusses school renovation funding while school board chair Terri Mosley, vice chair Clark Goings and school superintendent Travis Reeves listen from the pews. - Jeff Linville | The News Sarah Bowen, county finance officer, discusses school renovation funding while school board chair Terri Mosley, vice chair Clark Goings and school superintendent Travis Reeves listen from the pews. -

Rising construction costs are making it difficult for school and county officials to make good on promises to do renovation/construction projects in all three school districts.

The Surry County Board of Education held a special session late last week to discuss how to get costs down in order to meet the bond limit set by the Board of Commissioners earlier in the week.

Last year the county commissioners were looking at taking out bonds for about $30 million as its Phase I to do five projects for schools: a new gym for Elkin City Schools, an HVAC system for Mount Airy City Schools and work at three county elementary schools: Dobson, Franklin and Mountain Park.

Estimates at that time had put the costs at about $1 million for the HVAC work, $6 million for two of the county schools and $7.5 million for Mountain Park, and $7.8 million for Elkin’s gym.

Due to soil issues next to Elkin High School, the gym project had to be delayed past the point of doing the bond issuance, so that is pushed off until next year.

That would seem to leave $19.5 million for the county projects and $1 million for Mount Airy for a total of $20.5 million.

Rising costs

The county was warned by consultant Bill Powell earlier this year that costs had gone up since those earlier estimates.

A memo from Sarah Bowen, county finance officer, to the commissioners stated that the 2019 bond issuance was based off of projections that the three county school projects would come in at $23,189,970 and the city HVAC work at $810,030. With another $351,935 in costs, Bowen said the issuance was put at about $24.35 million.

At the county’s March 4 board meeting, the commissioners voted to approve the bonds with a cap of no more than $25 million.

“This allowed the project fund to be increased if the board of commissioners saw the need to cover any slight increases for escalating construction costs,” Bowen noted.

However, the low bid for the three county schools came in from J.G. Coram at $24,265,000, according to the school board. With miscellaneous soft costs and budget monies, the final project cost would come to $24.69 million.

That figure is more than the county board was expecting for the city and county projects combined. And, it would certainly exceed the $25 million that it voted to approve in the March 4 meeting.

At the March 18 meeting, Bowen came before the board to address this shortcoming.

Commissioner Eddie Harris grew up in Mountain Park, and he noted his former school has the oldest buildings left in the district. He said the county took on these projects because of its concern for the schools. And, he added, his wife is a retired school teacher, so it is a subject close to his heart.

“This isn’t an issue of whether or not one supports the projects,” Harris cautioned. The problem is wrapped around a much larger financial structure the county pursued a few years ago to provide services at a tax rate citizens can afford.

With the Elkin gym project next year, other school needs on the horizon in Phase II renovations/construction, and an overcrowded county jail, Harris said he felt like the board was just going to have to stand firm on that $25 million limit.

Chairman Van Tucker said it isn’t financially healthy for the county to breach the amount already voted upon. He said he is not inclined to exceed that $25 million limit, either.

Cutting costs

That decision March 18 led to the school board meeting on Thursday afternoon to look for ways to reduce costs, even if it meant cutting out parts of the projects the school board had already approved.

Dr. Travis Reeves, county superintendent, pointed out that while J.G. Coram was more than the estimates from Bill Powell, the company was still $1.2 million lower than even the second-best bid.

Reeves said the central office had looked at some ways to make cuts that could reduce the project by more than $1 million to satisfy the commissioners’ limit.

Robert Draughn, director of plant operations, said the plans called for all three schools getting building automation. This would have allowed the office to have control of the HVAC system, lighting, even kitchen refrigeration units.

Another idea would be to go with a different water heater manufacturer. Draughn and Reeves said the schools had a nice model in mind, but they could settle for a less expensive option.

Similarly, Reeves said there were ways to reduce costs by going with lesser-quality expansion tanks and water mixing valves.

The floor drains and floor sinks could be scaled back to “light duty” quality. The grease trap system could be switched to PVC material.

What are these soft costs that make up more than $4 million of the budget, the board asked.

These are things that must be done that don’t directly relate to repairs or construction, the members learned.

These would include fees associated with licenses, abatement to remove any asbestos, demolition of some areas to be rebuilt.

A big chunk of the soft costs refer to clearing out the rooms of desks, filing cabinets, bookcases, smart boards, computers and any other technological equipment. There is also the expense of setting up temporary classrooms for students until the work is complete.

There could be some savings in this area for what work could be done by staff.

By the end of the meeting, the school board had reduced the costs by $1,271,156. That reduced the Coram contract from $24.265 million to just less than $23 million.

The school board voted its approval of the amended work scope and contract.

Chair Terri Mosley said she appreciates the work of the staff to come up with these alternatives. And, she added, she appreciates the county commissioners for approving as much money as they did for these schools.

“We’ve come a long way in five years,” said Reeves, since he sat around the table with the board trying to develop a vision for facilities. The school board has stuck to Phase I with the highest priorities, and now things are happening.

Reeves said the commissioners need to get approval quickly from the Local Government Commission, so he would pass along the resolution that was approved to County Manager Chris Knopf so that the commissioners can give their approval at the next meeting on April 1.

