Pilot Mountain Police Reports

The following reports were filed by the Pilot Mountain Police Department in recent weeks:

• A citation was issued to Sarah Elizabeth Shew, Pilot Mountain, on March 18, charging her with operating a vehicle while drivers license was revoked and displaying an altered or fictitious registration plate.

• A collision report dated March 18 details a collision involving Robert Carson Simmons, Ararat, driving a 1997 Chevy owned by Krystal Lazenby Simmons, Ararat, and a parked 2000 Mercedes owned by Terry Deron Oliver, Mount Airy.

• An incident/investigation report dated March 20 covers an investigation of shoplifting by taking items from store without paying. Clothing, candy and backpack taken were valued at $109. Heather Brooke Parnell, Jonesville, was arrested on a Yadkin County warrant for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor probation violation. She was confined at Surry County jail under $10,000 secured bond.

• An incident/investigation report dated March 21 covers an investigation of domestic disturbance by arguing with each other in a vehicle.

• An incident/investigation report dated March 22 covers an investigation of non-violent family offenses, verbal argument between husband and wife.

• An incident/investigation report dated March 23 covers an investigation of property damage by breaking a window. A single pane of glass was valued at $300.

• A collision report dated March 22 details a collision involving Elizabeth Ann Airhart, Siloam, driving a 2016 Chevrolet, and a parked 1989 Dodge owned by Shirley Rogers Bryant, Pinnacle.

• An incident/investigation report dated March 23 covers an investigation of property damage by breaking a window. A single pane of glass was valued at $300.

• A collision report dated March 25 details a hit-and-run collision involving a 1999 Honda owned by Kayla Jeanette Hunsucker, Winston-Salem, and a parked 2014 Nissan owned by Melanie Delores Dutton, Dobson.

• An incident/investigation report dated March 25 covers an investigation of sexual battery and communicating threats by touching victim #1 inappropriately without permission and threatening to shoot victim #2.